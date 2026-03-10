DRiV Brings Integrated Customer Solutions to TMC 2026

Commercial Truck and Off-Highway Segment Remains a Key Focus for DRiV

SKOKIE, Ill., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, will showcase its expanding lineup of commercial truck and off-highway (CTOH) solutions at TMC 2026, a show focused on advances in trucking technology and industry leader insights.

Wagner™ HD wipers and mirrors from DRiV will be among the commercial vehicle products on display at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville.

At the show, DRiV will highlight a selection of brand new products from trusted brands including Abex™, Monroe®, and Wagner™ HD, reinforcing the company's continued focus on supporting fleets and installers in this commercial vehicle segment, where uptime, safety and long-term service demand directly impact performance and profitability.

Featured DRiV products at TMC 2026 include:

Abex ™ Air Disc Brake Drums, Rotors, Calipers, and Pads , engineered for durability and consistent performance





, engineered for durability and consistent performance Monroe ® Air Springs , designed to support ride control and vehicle stability of commercial vehicles that operate in demanding conditions





, designed to support ride control and vehicle stability of commercial vehicles that operate in demanding conditions Wagner™ HD Lighting, Wipers and Mirrors, built to enhance visibility and safety in demanding environments

These products represent just a portion of what DRiV will showcase at TMC 2026 with around 40 products on display, reflecting the depth of DRiV's bumper-to-bumper aftermarket product portfolio including solutions for the commercial truck and off-highway (CTOH) market.

More Than a Supplier: How DRiV Supports Customers as a Strategic Partner

Beyond supplying parts, DRiV works as a strategic partner. The company supports customer growth through hands-on training, technical execution and resources including programs like Garage Gurus and Gurus+. The integrated approach for a more connected view of the aftermarket enables customers to make informed decisions and maximize value across the service lifecycle.

"When we say we're built to make bold moves, we strive to do so across the aftermarket, and this is one example of how our team continues to reinforce that foundation," said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada, DRiV. "The DRiV difference is simple, everything we do starts with our customers and how we can better serve them. We're excited to showcase that approach at this year's TMC show."

DRiV at TMC 2026

Every year, TMC brings together thousands of industry leaders focused on advancing trucking through technology, collaboration, and shared problem-solving. With a show centered on innovation and performance, TMC provides a strong platform for DRiV to highlight its commercial truck and off-highway portfolio and reinforce its role in supporting the industry.

"TMC is where the industry comes together to look ahead and address how we continue meeting customer needs as technology evolves," said Rohit Choudhary, vice president, sales and product, commercial truck and off-highway, DRiV. "We're excited to connect with customers and demonstrate how DRiV's products and brands are supporting fleets as market demands rapidly transform."

Show attendees can connect with DRiV at TMC 2026 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Booth #945.

For more information about DRiV's commercial truck and off-highway products, visit DRiV Heavy Duty.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

