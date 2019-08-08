DRiV™ Expands Monroe® Quick-Strut®, OESpectrum® and Magnum™ Ride Control Coverage

"Our overriding goal is to provide our trade partners the combined advantage of best-in-class quality and coverage so they can earn more ride control business every day," said Rebecca Mahan, director, brand marketing. "DRiV and the Monroe brand represent a proven path to stronger growth in this vital product and service category."

The new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers offer first-to-market coverage for more than 511,000 registered vehicles, including 2000-2005 Hyundai Sonata (rear), 2001-2006 Kia Optima (rear), 1998-2005 Lexus GS300 (front), 1998-2000 Lexus GS400 (front), 2001-2005 Lexus GS430 (front), 2008-2011 BMW 135i (front), 2004-2008 Mazda RX-8 (front), and 2006-2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse (rear) models. Also now covered by the Quick-Strut product range are the following additional BMW models: 2006 325i; 2008-2013 28i and 135i; 2013 135is; 2007-2013 328i and 335i; and 2011-2013 335is (all front).

Assembled in Paragould, Ark., Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies feature premium Monroe strut technologies tuned and tested for original-equipment (OE) style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

The new Monroe OESpectrum part numbers include the aftermarket's first front shock absorbers for 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler models, as well as coverage of 2015-2018 Hyundai Sonata (rear), 2013-2017 Hyundai Santa Fe (rear) and 2014-2015 Kia Sorento (rear) models. Also now available are Monroe OESpectrum front struts for 2011-2013 Infiniti QX56, 2014-2019 Infiniti QX80 and 2017-2019 Nissan Armada models.

Monroe Magnum front shock absorbers – covering nearly 100,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks, model years 2017-2018 – are now available through Monroe suppliers.

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Monroe Magnum commercial vehicle shocks are covered by an exclusive 90-day risk-free ride offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

