DRiV™ Expands Ride Performance Presence on new Polestar 2 Electric Performance Fastback

"This is truly a performance vehicle with unique requirements for driving agility and comfort," said Nik Endrud, group vice president and general manager, DRiV Ride Control. "By relying exclusively on DRiV's latest ride performance technologies, the Polestar 2 engineering team has helped ensure that every version of this impressive new vehicle will deliver an exciting and extremely enjoyable driving experience."

The standard Polestar 2 ride performance package will include shock absorbers equipped with the Monroe RideRefine RC1 valve, which operates in concert with the dampers' main valves to deliver a highly refined ride experience in sports cars, luxury vehicles and SUVs. The RC1 valve utilizes frequency dependent damping technology to smooth out high-frequency wheel motions caused by rough roads. This reduces vehicle body motion and noise for a more comfortable ride without compromising tire grip, vehicle handling and direct steering response. The add-on valve can be tuned to meet manufacturers' desired ride experience for each vehicle.

The Ӧhlins DFV dampers offered in the Polestar 2's optional performance package enable vehicle owners to tailor chassis damping and ride quality to road condition, driving style and other variables.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the expected separation of Tenneco to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Ӧhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

