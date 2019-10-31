DRiV™ Extends Monroe® Ride Control Coverage to More Than 8 Million New Service Opportunities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monroe® brand of shock absorbers, struts and other ride control products has introduced about 50 part numbers that offer combined coverage of more than 8 million additional automotive and commercial vehicle service opportunities in September and October. Among the new units are around 35 Monroe Quick-Strut® strut assemblies covering more than 165 popular import and domestic passenger vehicle models. Also new to the Monroe offering are six OESpectrum® shock and strut part numbers, one Reflex® monotube light-truck shock, one Strut-Mate® mounting kit, and two Magnum™ commercial vehicle shocks.

The latest Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers offer coverage of more than 4.3 million additional service opportunities. Four of the new Quick-Strut part numbers cover 10 popular BMW applications, model years 2006 through 2013. Quick-Strut assemblies are also now available for 2009-2010 Dodge Journey (rear); 2014-2018 Ford Escape (front); 2005-2006 Toyota Avalon (front); 2012-2014 Toyota Camry (rear); 2012-2017 Toyota Camry (front); 2001-2004 Kia Spectra (rear); 1999-2002 Infiniti G20 (rear); 2013-2015 and 2017-2018 Ford C-Max (front); 2014-2016 Ford Transit Connect (front); 1998-2005 Lexus GS300, 1998-2000 GS400 and 2001-2005 GS430 models (all rear); and other models.

A Monroe OESpectrum rear shock absorber is now available for 2016-2017 Chevrolet Spark models, while OESpectrum strut coverage has been expanded to include 2014-2019 Nissan Rogue, 2012-2015 Honda Crosstour and 2017 Buick LaCrosse models (all front). The brand also introduced a Monroe Reflex monotube rear shock for 2016-2018 Toyota Tacoma light trucks and Magnum shocks for Hino 145, 165 and 185 (rear) and several Freightliner and Sterling commercial truck models. A Strut-Mate front mounting kit is now available for 2015-2017 Chrysler 200, 2013-2016 Dodge Dart and 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee models.

"Demand for Monroe ride control products continues to rise as service providers and consumers recognize the importance of restoring like-new ride and handling performance," said Rebecca Mahan, director, brand marketing. "By selecting Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies, for example, customers receive high-quality units that were engineered specifically for the corresponding vehicle and were assembled in our North American ride control facility in Paragould, Arkansas. Each Monroe premium unit offers the added confidence of a comprehensive warranty and satisfaction guarantee."

Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies, OESpectrum and Reflex shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Monroe Magnum commercial vehicle shocks are covered by an exclusive 90-day risk-free ride offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com and www.monroeheavyduty.com for more information.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com and www.monroeheavyduty.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE DRiV