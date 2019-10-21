DRiV Incorporated Announces Scholarship Winners for its Garage Gurus® Technical Education Training Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV Incorporated, through its first-of-its-kind Garage Gurus® national training platform, today announced the recipients of 12 $2,500 tuition scholarships. Presented to students enrolled in accredited post-secondary automotive technology schools, this is the fifth consecutive year for the program, committing $150,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals.

"The goal of the Garage Gurus scholarship program has remained unchanged since its inception: we are committed to ensuring that future technicians are able to develop all the skills necessary to be successful in the automotive repair industry, especially since technician shortages continue to be an issue throughout the country," said Michael Proud, vice president, marketing. "In addition to aiding the careers of the next generation of technicians, we are also focused on helping current techs that want to advance their knowledge of today's complicated vehicle systems with online, on demand and onsite training though our Garage Gurus' technical education centers."

Students who will receive Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year are:

Casey Arias , Downey, Calif. , Cerritos Community College ( Norwalk, Calif. )

, , ( ) Nicholas Baronas , Leyden, Mass. , Springfield Technical Community College ( Springfield, Mass. )

, , ( ) William Burns , Cutchogue, N.Y. , Morrisville State College ( SUNY) (Morrisville , N.Y.)

, , Morrisville State College ( , N.Y.) Alexander Haire , Columbia, Maine , Universal Technical Institute ( Exton, Pa. )

, , ( ) Keyan Jenkins , Lima, Ohio , University of Northwestern Ohio ( Lima, Ohio )

, , ( ) Jack Kelley , Mooresville, N.C. , Universal Technical Institute ( Mooresville, N.C. )

, , ( ) Seth Mack , Williamsport, Pa. , Pennsylvania College of Technology ( Williamsport, Pa. )

, , ( ) Jacob McDaniel , Memphis, Mo. , Universal Technical Institute ( Lisle, Ill. )

, , ( ) Kyle Sadler, Mont Belvieu, Texas , San Jacinto College ( Pasadena, Texas )

, ( ) Juan Sebastian , Yakima, Wash. , Perry Technical Institute ( Yakima, Wash. )

, , Perry Technical Institute ( ) Rodolfos Sprouse, Absecon, N.J. , Universal Technical Institute ( Exton, Pa. )

, ( ) Brady Walth , Stirum, N.D. , Universal Technical Institute ( Lisle, Ill. )

"I started taking automotive service technology classes over two years ago, and as a result, I was able to work on many different projects from brake jobs to transmission work, resulting in ASE student certifications in electrical, steering and suspension, braking, and engine maintenance," said recipient Keyan Jenkins, who is currently enrolled at the University of Northwestern Ohio. "This scholarship will go a long way toward helping me toward my career goals, which include owning my own high-performance powersports shop."

Added fellow scholarship winner Casey Arias, who is studying to become a master technician at Cerritos Community College: "Technology is always changing, so I won't quit educating myself once I complete this program. I plan on also working at a dealership so that I can constantly keep my skills sharp and be on the cutting-edge of new repair ideas and techniques."

Automotive service is one of several skilled trades facing a shortage of incoming professionals needed to address business growth and worker retirement. To meet this continuing need throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly-trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition.

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 12 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; the Bronx, N.Y.; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Garage Gurus network, please visit www.FMgaragegurus.com.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE DRiV

Related Links

http://www.FMgaragegurus.com

