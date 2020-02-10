DRiV Offers Expanded RoadMatic® Strut Assembly Coverage to 5.6 Million VIO

Some of the most popular applications now covered by the RoadMatic range are vehicles such as 2000-2004 Subaru Outback and 2003 Baja (front left and right); 2000-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and 2004-2007 and 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix (rear left and right); 2013-2015 Honda Civic (front left and right); 2004-2005 Chevrolet Impala and 2005-2009 Buick Allure and LaCrosse (rear left and right); 2013-2019 Ford Explorer (front left and right); 2003-2006 Acura MDX (front left and right); and 2011-2019 Chrysler 300 and 2011 Dodge Challenger and Charger (front).

RoadMatic assemblies are engineered, fit and ride tested to meet OE product specifications. Each assembly incorporates a nitrogen gas charge and all-weather fluid to deliver improved comfort on each of its specified applications, and are backed by a 3-year warranty.

Monroe also offers Quick-Strut® premium assemblies, which are manufactured with precisely calibrated application-specific coil springs engineered to help return vehicles to their factory ride height and original vehicle ride performance. Each Quick-Strut assembly features OE-style upper mount and premium, application-specific strut technology. New applications include a front left and right assembly for the 2004-2007 Subaru Impreza.

Quick-Strut units are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and Feel the Difference™ Guarantee money-back consumer offer. See www.monroe.com for details.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiV - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

