DRiV™ Supplying Monroe® Intelligent Suspension Technology on one of the World's Most Iconic Sport Sedans

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly, leading automakers are finding that intelligent suspensions are a smart choice for enhancing vehicle dynamics and giving consumers the ability to customize their vehicle's ride performance. DRiVTM, a Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) business and leading global aftermarket and OE ride performance supplier, announced today that the Adaptive M Suspension available in 2019 BMW 3 Series models features DRiV CVSAe intelligent suspension technology. One of several advanced electronic suspension solutions offered through DRiV's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio, CVSAe technology enables Adaptive M Suspension drivers to adjust the ride of their BMW to experience a more dynamic and enjoyable ride in every driving situation.

CVSAe intelligent suspension technology continuously senses road and driving conditions and adjusts damping levels in real-time for superior comfort and handling in different driving situations. Each electronically controlled shock absorber connects to a central electronic control unit (ECU) that can control damping settings based on sensors monitoring wheel acceleration, body motion and steering angle, and data such as vehicle speed. Via the 3 Series Drive Performance Control, the driver can pre-select Comfort or Sport mode. In Sport mode the vehicle handling feels very agile, while in Comfort mode the suspension smooths out harshness caused by imperfections in the road surface.

"CVSAe and other Monroe Intelligent Suspension technologies play vital roles in helping vehicle manufacturers provide a comfortable, secure and enjoyable driving experience in an extensive range of driving situations," said Neville Rudd, senior vice president and general manager, DRiV Ride Control. "This CVSAe solution provides highly differentiated, satisfying ride performance for owners of more than 40 leading vehicle models."

CVSAe is part of the Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio, which includes selective suspension solutions (Dual Mode) and semi-active solutions with external valve (CVSAe), and two independent valves (CVSA2). The portfolio also includes Kinetic® for pitch and roll control. Visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com for more information.

