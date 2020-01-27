DRiV to Showcase Commercial Vehicle Offerings at HDAW in Texas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company from Tenneco, will feature its quality commercial vehicle products for the wheel end, braking, exhaust and engine repair markets during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week 2020 (HDAW) in Grapevine, Texas, January 27-30. The company's featured brands include Abex® friction products; FP Diesel® engine components; Monroe® shocks products; Walker® exhaust system components, and National® oil seals and bearings.

Among the booth highlights and commercial vehicle repair solutions that will be on display in the company's exhibit (#909) are:

Abex Air Disc Brakes

New Abex 6326 RNLL (Long Life) Next Generation RSD Formulation linings offer 34% improved lining life* and 46% improved drum wear* compared to the current 6260 RN. This contributes to a balanced brake system when used on both tractors and trailers.

Abex also offers premium high performance disc pads with OE-style hardware kits for the most popular Bendix and Meritor air disc systems. Also featured is the new shoe stop box kit for Meritor systems, comprised of an all-in-one package of two new lines of shoes with Abex braking linings and a complete heavy-duty hardware kit.

*Lining life and drum wear test results for Abex 6326 RNLL conducted internally on Link-certified dynamometer. Wear/temperature test performed on a Meritor 16.5" x 5" Q Plus 6-cam drum brake at 12, 500 lbs. GAWR.

FP Diesel

FP Diesel components and kits help fleets of all sizes rebuild their hardest-working engines. Products include a full range of pistons, liners, piston rings, pins and sealing rings engineered for optimal performance as a complete repair solution. This year, new products include:

For Detroit Diesel engines, FP Diesel DD13 is a lower bearing made from exclusive lead-free G488 material, suited for high-loaded diesel engines. The corresponding upper bearing is made from A370 lead-free aluminum.

FP Diesel's Powerforged ® piston, its patented friction welded one-piece steel piston, offers cooler piston temperatures with exceptional piston strength, available for the Cummins ISX15.

piston, its patented friction welded one-piece steel piston, offers cooler piston temperatures with exceptional piston strength, available for the Cummins ISX15. Cylinder kits; piston ring sets; exhaust and intake valves; and connecting rod bearings for International MaxxForce DT and Volvo D13/Mack MP8 engines will also be on display.

Monroe Shocks & Struts Products

Monroe Magnum® shock absorbers are designed to handle the demands of high mileage and severe use, delivering reduced cost-per-mile for commercial vehicles. Key quality and performance features include a large-diameter nitrocarburized rod that provides improved compression control and side-load strength; PTFE-coated rod guide bearing that increases durability by minimizing friction between the rod and rod guide; robust hydraulic lock-out design that helps prevent over-extension of the suspension, protecting air springs; larger diameter piston to provide greater tuning precision for each vehicle application; and DRiV's latest, advanced shouldered bushing design, where applicable, which helps prevent bushing extrusion and related concerns. Monroe has expanded its coverage for a variety of applications, including across 2005-2014 model years for Peterbilt; 2010-2018 model years for Kenworth; and 2004-2010 model years for Hendrickson. Other new, key products will be featured at this year's show, including:

For 2020 – 2014 Kenworth T880 and other severe-duty applications, Magnum® spring-over steering stabilizer, specifically designed for applications with self-steering drop axles. Ready for installation out of the box as it comes equipped with factory-installed tie straps to retain compressed length. Other key features include nitrogen gas-charge to prevent aeration and shock fade and 360 degree arc-welded mounts and thicker tube walls for durability.

National Oil Seals and Bearings

The National brand of oil seals and bearings has built a reputation as one of the most respected names in the industry, providing premium quality solutions for virtually every CV wheel-end repair. New to the portfolio is the Red 375 DYNAMIC EDGE® hand-installable wheel end seal, available in five popular sizes for numerous applications. This new offering features DYNAMIC EDGE technology, designed specifically to deflect dirt and moisture away from wheel end components. Additionally, this new application-specific, hand installable design eliminates the need for an installation tool, reducing the margin of error for installation damage. National will also display its Premium Gold 38 wheel seals; pinon seals, hub caps, axle flange gaskets, and driveshaft center support bearings.

Walker Emissions Control and Exhaust System Components

Walker commercial vehicle products – engineered for today's medium and heavy-duty vehicles – deliver precision fit, form and performance, giving you the feeling of satisfaction when the part fits right the first time. From mufflers to pipes and tubing, to hardware and accessories, Walker provides all the products and technical support you need for a complete exhaust repair. Featured at the show is the popular heavy-duty muffler for Freightliner Century Class applications offering a straight through flow for minimum backpressure and bridge-constructed inlets and outlets for vibration resistance. Also displayed are Walker elbows and the Mega-Clamp® band clamp - key components for a complete heavy-duty exhaust system repair.

To learn more about DRiV and its products for commercial vehicles and the heavy-duty aftermarket, please visit the company's exhibit (#909) at this week's HDAW 2020 at The Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas, or visit www.drivheavydutyparts.com, www.monroeheavyduty.com, and walkerheavyduty.com.

