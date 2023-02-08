Drive 19 commercial EVs, medium-duty trucks and more at Work Truck Week® 2023 Ride & Drive

Ride & Drive open to all Work Truck Week attendees March 8–9 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Test drive more than a dozen electric commercial vehicles and new internal combustion medium-duty trucks just steps from an exhibit hall packed with the latest products and technology from 500 companies during Work Truck Week® 2023 Ride & Drive at Indiana Convention Center.

Drive up to 19 new electric and internal combustion commercial vehicles just steps from an exhibit hall packed with the latest products and technology during Work Truck Week 2023 Ride & Drive at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is March 7–10, 2023, with Ride & Drive open March 8–9. Learn more and register at worktruckweek.com.

Ride & Drive is free and open to all Work Truck Week registrants on a first-come, first-served basis March 8–9, from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Choose from 19 vehicles, including all-electric vans, trucks and unique new zero-emissions vehicles, as well as internal combustion trucks. Ride & Drive also features new components and equipment to help boost performance, fuel economy, safety and efficiency.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, is March 7–10, 2023, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Green Truck Summit is March 7, educational sessions run March 7–9 and the Work Truck Show exhibit hall is open March 8–10. Register at worktruckweek.com.

"One of the great things about Work Truck Week is not only can you see the latest commercial vehicles, equipment and technology, but you can also try much of it for yourself," says Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director. "If you want to drive the latest medium-duty trucks or zero-emissions commercial vehicles, you can walk outside the exhibit hall to Ride & Drive. In an hour, you can accomplish what would otherwise take weeks or months of planning."

The following vehicles are scheduled to be available to drive or ride in with a company representative on a planned street route:

Blue Arc Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle

BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vehicle

Freightliner Custom Chassis MT50e electric Class 5–6 walk-in van chassis

GreenPower Motor Company EV Star Cargo Class 4 electric van

International eMV Series Rugby Contractor dump

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Class 5 gas-powered NRR truck

5 gas-powered NRR truck Kenworth Truck Company T280 Class 6 truck

Lightning eMotors ZEV3 Transit cargo van

Lion Electric Lion6 all-electric Class 6 urban truck

Peterbilt Motors Company Peterbilt Model 220EV Zero Emissions Vehicle

SEA Electric Hino M5 EV Class 5 truck

VIA Motors all-electric VTRUX work truck

Workhorse W750 blend of a cab-style truck and step-through van

Vehicle equipped with Allison 9-speed fully automatic transmission

Vehicle equipped with Allison eGen Power ® 100S e-Axle

100S e-Axle Walk-in van equipped with Voyager All-In-One (AIO) safety technology.

Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission is also bringing the Allison Experience Show Trailer to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and new eGen Power e-Axles through an interactive experience. Other companies participating in Ride & Drive include Motiv, Powered by Karma and ZEVX.

For a complete list of vehicles available in Ride & Drive, visit worktruckweek.com/rideanddrivevehicles or check the Work Truck Week 2023 app (available for download at worktruckweek.com/app).

For more information about Work Truck Week, visit worktruckweek.com. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw23, #worktrucks23, #greentrucks23 and #worktruckweek.

Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, a 501(c)(6) organization representing more than 2,000 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

