Drive Banking Transformation With Newgen at Digital Banking 2018 Conference, Austin

"Newgen lending solutions are scalable and cater to all kinds of loans such as Retail lending, commercial and institutional (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), small business administration (SBA) and others. Banks can further integrate with legacy and third party applications and ensure compliance to regulations. These solutions provide unified processes by dismantling operational silos and unifying front and back offices," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Interact with Newgen experts at booth # 65 to explore the future of banking. Gain insights on how automation enables banks, FIs and credit unions with comprehensive, real-time banking and lending for enhanced revenue and compliance. Attendees will also get a first-hand experience on exceptional content, live demos and encouraging conversations in the three day event.

Newgen solutions offer a configurable unified platform built on Business Process Management (BPM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) to cater to both consumer and commercial banking. They help in streamlining account opening, loan origination, trade finance, payments, and compliance & reporting processes. Using these solutions, banks can achieve a faster-go-to-market, stay on top of regulations and integrate with legacy and third party applications.

Digital Banking is the leading and largest event in the industry, covering innovation in financial services for customers.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

