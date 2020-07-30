Drive-In Concert Series Coming to Solano County Fairgrounds August 29th

VALLEJO, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Solano County's first ever socially-distant drive-in concert series brings live music back to the Bay. Jerry's Middle Finger will kick off the series on Saturday August 29th, performing the music of the Jerry Garcia Band under the stars at the Solano County Fairgrounds, accompanied by a world-class liquid light show. All ages, tickets start at $99 per vehicle, on sale now at mrhatpresents.com

A "Cruise-In" Concert Series is coming to the Bay Area starting on August 29th, with shows every second Saturday. This vehicle-based, socially distanced, COVID-conscious concert experience will once again allow fans to safely gather and enjoy their favorite bands. The first show features Jerry's Middle Finger performing the iconic music of The Jerry Garcia Band on 8/29. The second show on 9/12 features Bay Area favorites The California Honeydrops. Bands will perform under a giant archway, illuminated by the unparalleled Mad Alchemy psychedelic liquid lightshow. Cruise-In Concerts are all ages, and the shows are from 7-11 pm every other Saturday through the end of October.

Greg Keidan, CEO of independent Bay Area concert promotions outfit Mr. Hat Presents, says he is committed to finding safe ways for fans to enjoy live music during the pandemic, "Human beings need fun, and some of us feel that live music is essential. By offering safe alternatives to social gatherings that don't take necessary precautions to stop the spread, Mr. Hat Presents is doing our part to overcome this threat to humanity and facilitate a return to 'normal' concerts."

In addition to the PA system, attendees will be able to tune into a high-quality FM broadcast of the show inside their vehicle. There will be two food trucks and a full bar, with online ordering and delivery. Restroom attendants will prevent crowding and disinfect the facilities regularly. Dancing will be permitted on the driver's side of vehicles, and attendees are required to wear a mask outside of their vehicles and to stay within their 15'x20' area unless using the restroom. Up to 4 adults are permitted in each vehicle. Mr. Hat Presents is working with the Solano County Health Department and the non-profit run fairgrounds to create a detailed safety plan that could become a model for safely presenting live music in the age of COVID.

