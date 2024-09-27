Drive Smart: Milex Complete Auto Care Shares Essential Electric Vehicle Maintenance Tips

Leader in Automotive Repairs Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with Advice for Keeping Your EV in Top Condition

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, Milex Complete Auto Care, a leader in the automotive repair industry and flagship brand of Moran Family of Brands, is sharing top tips from its team of automotive experts for keeping electric vehicles (EVs) road-ready.

With millions of drivers transitioning to EVs and companies worldwide outlining plans to adopt EV lineups in the coming years, it's more important than ever to stay informed on proper maintenance and care.

Battery Care: An EV's battery is what keeps it running, making it one of the most important parts to maintain. If properly cared for, a battery can last upwards of 20 years. Here are a few tips to help extend the life of your battery:

Limit the use of fast-charging stations. Rapid charging stations are convenient when running errands or on a road trip, however, they reduce your battery faster than using a traditional charging method.

Rapid charging stations are convenient when running errands or on a road trip, however, they reduce your battery faster than using a traditional charging method. Exposure to extreme temperatures is not good for an EV , so be sure to monitor the internal temperature of your vehicle. Park in the shade or a garage when you can, especially in the summer.

, so be sure to monitor the internal temperature of your vehicle. Park in the shade or a garage when you can, especially in the summer. Maintain optimal battery charge. It is ideal to keep your car charged between 20% and 80%.

It is ideal to keep your car charged between 20% and 80%. Follow the owner's manual. Your owner's manual will explain the best charging practices for your vehicle make and model.

Routine Maintenance: Contrary to popular belief, EVs do require routine maintenance. Although they do not need oil changes or transmission repairs, here's a list of routine maintenance for your EV that is important to keep up with:

Tires: Get your tires rotated every 5,000 miles.

Get your tires rotated every 5,000 miles. Brakes: Although EVs generally experience less brake wear due to regenerative braking, it's still essential to regularly inspect brakes for signs of deterioration. Keep an eye out for unusual noises, vibrations, or a decrease in braking performance, and have them checked by a professional if you notice any issues.

Although EVs generally experience less brake wear due to regenerative braking, it's still essential to regularly inspect brakes for signs of deterioration. Keep an eye out for unusual noises, vibrations, or a decrease in braking performance, and have them checked by a professional if you notice any issues. Windshield Wipers: Change them after a snowy and salty winter, rainy spring, or every 15,000 miles.

Change them after a snowy and salty winter, rainy spring, or every 15,000 miles. Bulbs: Light bulbs burn out in EVs too, so be sure to check and replace them regularly to maintain optimal visibility and safety.

Light bulbs burn out in EVs too, so be sure to check and replace them regularly to maintain optimal visibility and safety. Fluids: In an EV, coolant is the most important fluid to check as it keeps the thermal management system's electrical parts from overheating. Additional fluids to check include hydraulic brake fluids and HVAC refrigerants.

In an EV, coolant is the most important fluid to check as it keeps the thermal management system's electrical parts from overheating. Additional fluids to check include hydraulic brake fluids and HVAC refrigerants. Cabin Air Filters: Maintaining these filters is important as they filter air that goes through the battery compartments. If they are not regularly serviced, battery damage is more likely to occur.

"It's important for all owners of electric vehicles to be proactive with maintenance and care routines to ensure their vehicle is reliable and road-ready," said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "Staying informed and following these tips will significantly lengthen the lifespan and performance of an electric vehicle. If you're experiencing any concerns with your vehicle, from sensor or wiring issues to camera or radar problems and anything in between, please know your local Milex Complete Auto Care is here to help."

