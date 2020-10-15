Drive-Thru Passes Now Available For The 56th Annual Austin Trail Of Lights, Powered By H-E-B

"Being able to bring the Trail of Lights to Austin in 2020 -- regardless of the format -- is very important to the Foundation. With holiday magic at every bend in the road, this experience is one that will bring joy to so many," said Rachel Green, President of the Trail of Lights Foundation. "A big thank you to all of the sponsors who are helping make this happen."

Voted "10Best Public Display of Holiday Lights" by USA Today, the event has grown to be a not-to-be-missed tradition and community-wide event that celebrates the spirit and the people that make Austin unique. Starting as a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

As is tradition, the Austin Trail of Lights will host private nights allowing free entry through the STARS at the Trail program for over 30 non-profit partners in the community, as well as provide thousands of vehicle passes to eligible families throughout the Austin Independent School District.

"H-E-B is proud to power the 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights in 2020. This holiday tradition is important to Central Texas, and H-E-B is delighted to celebrate alongside our neighbors as we drive-thru Zilker Park and enjoy time with our closest friends and family. We look forward to turning the lights on in 2020, and are excited to announce our extended commitment to power the Austin Trail of Lights through 2024," said Leslie Sweet, Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B.

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights would like to thank long-time title sponsor H-E-B along with Ascension / Dell Children's, Vista Equity Partners, Austin FC, Cirrus Logic, Keller Williams Realty International, Northern Trust, Samsung Austin Semiconductors, Silicon Labs, SHI, Austin Parks Foundation, Austin Convention Center Department, Austin Community Foundation and more.

Vehicle Passes

Patrons will need to check the calendar on www.austintrailoflights.org for availability of dates and entry times. Event entry is per vehicle for up to 9 passengers. There are no per person fees and no passes will be available onsite.

Passenger vehicles require 1 pass per vehicle. Vehicles that hold 10 or more passengers may enter with 2 passes for the time and date of their choosing. Enclosed, street-legal vehicles less than 27' in length are welcome at the event.

Guests have the option of planning their visit with General Admission or Premium passes. Premium passes are reminiscent of historically popular early entry experiences, helping fund year-round event operations.

General Admission Passes: $25 - $35 per vehicle (depending on entry time and date) with designated access each hour starting at 7pm .

- per vehicle (depending on entry time and date) with designated access each hour starting at . Dash Passes: $60 per vehicle, and presented by Northern Trust, this premium pass allows for 5:45pm early access, prior to General Admission at 7pm . Dash Pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and the new ATX Lights Savings Card which offers card holders discounts at select restaurants and retailers.

$60 per vehicle, and presented by Northern Trust, this premium pass allows for early access, prior to General Admission at . Dash Pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and the new ATX Lights Savings Card which offers card holders discounts at select restaurants and retailers. Premiere Night Passes: A limited number of passes for the Trail of Lights Foundation's official 2020 fundraiser and first look opportunity are now available for November 28 . At $95 per vehicle, this pass includes; access on an evening with highly limited attendance, a box of holiday cookies and bottled water, a commemorative Austin Trail of Lights ornament, and the new ATX Lights Savings Card.

Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run

Experience a reimagined Fun Run in downtown Austin this year, enjoyed virtually. Registration includes; commemorative Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run 2020 long-sleeve t-shirt, runner bib, ATX Lights Savings Card, access to a festive 3-mile course around downtown Austin landmarks and a swag bag.

For information on the 2020 Austin Trail of Lights, visit www.austintrailoflights.org , www.facebook.com/austintrailoflights or follow along on Instagram @ATXLights .

About the Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent non-profit corporation dedicated to producing and maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin's largest community celebration. It is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront, who provides turn-key production, programming, sponsorship, and marketing services to the foundation. The Austin Trail of Lights has remained in the top three largest Austin events since the Trail of Lights Foundation adopted the event in 2012.

For general press inquiries about the 2020 Austin Trail of Lights, please contact Samantha Foster at Say My Name PR - [email protected]

SOURCE Austin Trail of Lights

Related Links

http://www.austintrailoflights.org

