Drive to thrive: Sedgwick highlights industry trends for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today published "Drive to thrive in 2021," which highlights major industry trends and issues that employers, carriers, brokers, risk management and human resources professionals should watch throughout the coming year to remain ready as we move from "what now" to "what's next."

"2020 was a year like no other and it is undeniable that 2021 will also bring its own set of unique challenges. We are confident that tough times we endured last year will ultimately usher in positive change and highlight our industry's resiliency," said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick chief executive officer. "I am confident that the new year will bring many new opportunities for growth. Those who thrive in the aftermath of adversity do so in large part not by simply staying the course, but by adapting and embracing change. Sedgwick will remain committed to helping our colleagues, clients and business partners thrive no matter what comes our way in 2021."

Sedgwick has evolved over the past year – a combination of planned growth and proactive response to the complexities of 2020. Our experts and thought leaders bring a newly broadened perspective, and our areas of focus reach farther and span more of our clients' needs than ever before. Accordingly, we believe the diverse topics and trends outlined below will significantly impact the industry in 2021 and will continue to monitor them throughout the year.

Resilience >>> Readiness

Supporting physical, emotional and financial wellness

Overcoming COVID-19 fear factor and fatigue

Planning for business continuity

Protecting your business and brand

People >>> Productivity

Adapting to the new remote reality

Closing the talent gap

Combating COVID-related workforce challenges

Choosing a "people first" strategy

Care >>> Advocacy

Addressing essential worker burnout, healthcare shortages and PTSD trends

Leading with empathy for benefits and beyond

Navigating drug trends, testing and treatment

Continuing care in a socially distanced future

Cultivating concierge-level service

Technology >>> Consumer experience

Embracing analytics and capitalizing on the value of data

Keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation

Guiding the digital journey

Supporting individuals through self-service enhancements

Increasing access and acceptance of virtual care

Evolving risks >>> Response

Mitigating the perfect risk storm

Addressing gaps in a hardening market

Smoothing out supply chain disruptions

Building upon the value of partnerships

Protecting against cyber risks and system vulnerabilities

Regulatory change >>> Compliance

Complying with new and changing regulations

Preparing for compensability challenges

Guarding privacy under new laws and practices

Trends >>> Transformation

Adjusting for a post-COVID reality

Thriving despite economic challenges

Responding to political shifts

Focusing on diversity and inclusion

For more on the "Drive to thrive in 2021" list and Sedgwick's industry thought leadership, visit the Sedgwick website and follow the Sedgwick blog Connection at www.sedgwick.com/blog.

