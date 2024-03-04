Drive-Up Storage Welcomes Robbie Smith as Executive Vice President - Self Storage to Expand Property Management Division

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive-Up Storage is excited to announce the addition of Robbie Smith as the new Executive Vice President - Self Storage. With over 20 years of experience in customer service and client facing roles, Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Drive-Up Storage as they continue to expand their portfolio and property management division.

As the Executive Vice President of Self Storage, Smith will be responsible for overseeing the Drive-Up Storage team, managing day-to-day operations across the portfolio, optimizing property performance, and spearheading the expansion into third-party management. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence will be invaluable assets to the firm as the company establishes a great presence in the northeast.

"We are thrilled to have Robbie Smith join our team as the Executive Vice President - Self Storage," said Chris Spagnuolo, EVP of Property Management. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the self storage industry make him the perfect fit for our company as we continue to grow and expand our property management division. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will bring great success to Drive-Up Storage."

Smith's impressive resume includes various leadership roles in the self storage industry, most recently as Director of Special Accounts at Storage Asset Management. He has a strong understanding of the market and a passion for delivering exceptional customer service. With his vast knowledge and experience, Smith is well-equipped to lead Drive-Up Storage's property management division to new heights.

Drive-Up Storage is excited to welcome Robbie Smith to their team and looks forward to the growth and success he will bring to the company. With his leadership and expertise, Drive-Up Storage is confident in their ability to provide top-notch service and expand their presence in the self storage third party management market.

