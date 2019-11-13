drive2020 announced for October 7-9, 2020 in Austin, TX

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorEngine , the financial experience company that delivers a client relationship management system (CRM) and digital wealth management platform, today announced details for >drive2020. The eighth annual summit for AdvisorEngine and Junxure clients will take place from Wednesday, October 7 to Friday, October 9, 2020 at a new downtown hotel - The Austin Marriott.

The 2020 summit will offer practice management keynotes, peer-to-peer workshops, marketing coaching, hands-on product training, and a sneak peek into upcoming product innovations.

"Two things make this event stand out: the strength of the community and the actionable information that people take away," said Rich Cancro, CEO of AdvisorEngine. "The camaraderie is amazing. It's my favorite week of the year."

Attendees can expect the same highlights of past events, including the popular CRM Bootcamp and User Group sessions where users learn best practices from their peers, and the "Expert Bar" where users can meet one-on-one with product experts.

"The energy at this event is contagious," said Joel Bruckenstein, CFP®, industry consultant and founder of Technology Tools for Today (T3). "You will have a great time onsite, and then head home with a list of action-items to implement in your business."

Last year's summit in San Diego, CA attracted a spirited group of 250 people and featured:

A keynote about leadership from Sarah Thomas , the first female official in National Football League (NFL) history

, the first female official in National Football League (NFL) history A cybersecurity discussion led by experts Brian Edelman and Joel Bruckenstein

and A mergers and acquisitions panel including Liz Nezvold from Raymond James Silver Lane Advisors

Multiple sessions on modern marketing from leaders such as Johnny Sandquist ;

; Headshots by celebrity photographer Sam Deitch

Rides in self-driving Tesla Model X cars

A DJ set from electronic music producer WILKI

An eclectic nighttime party dubbed the "Funky Zoo," which included animal adventures, dueling psychics and a local craft beer tasting

"If you're looking for a standard conference where you sit in a chair and watch mainstage presentations, this event is not the one for you. It's interactive, not passive," said Carly de Diego, Chief Client Officer of AdvisorEngine. "Our attendees show up with laptops or notepads, ready to share and learn from others. Everyone is focused on helping each other improve the client experience they are delivering."

In 2020, summit-goers can enjoy the vibrant art, food and music scene in Austin. For inspiration on what to do during your trip, visit https://www.austintexas.org/ .

Early bird discounted registration for the >drive2020 is now open. To register and stay up-to-date on the latest conference details, visit: https://conference.advisorengine.com.

About AdvisorEngine

AdvisorEngine is a financial experience company that delivers a client relationship management system (CRM) and digital wealth management platform. Its technology brings together advisor experience (AX), business operations experience (BX) and client experience (CX). The company uses data and design-thinking to create personal, scientific and beautiful products.

Founded in New York City in 2014 by a team of experienced financial and technology executives, AdvisorEngine was the first company to integrate smart automation within a digital wealth management platform. The company now serves 12,000 users across 1,200 firms with over $600 billion in network assets. For more information, please visit www.advisorengine.com .

