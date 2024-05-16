DriveCentric Announces Strategic Partnership with FordDirect

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, an innovator in combining augmented intelligence with automotive sales expertise, proudly announces a strategic partnership with FordDirect, a marketing and advertising joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers. This partnership is designed to enhance the way Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers engage with customers, leveraging data insights and cutting-edge CRM technology.

Enhancing Dealer Success with Data-Driven Insights

Ford Direct, known for its role as the data hub connecting Ford Motor Company, Ford Dealers, and Lincoln Retailers, enters this partnership with the data to help Dealers. This includes direct streams of incentives and digital content, uniquely positioning FordDirect to analyze consumer interactions. By integrating this data with DriveCentric's state-of-the-art CRM platform, which combines automation, engagement tools, and real-time insights, the partnership offers Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers an exceptional capability to drive retail sales and strengthen brand loyalty.

Creating a Seamless Automotive Retail Experience

DriveCentric's platform has been enriched with FordDirect's exclusive data feeds. This integration will provide dealerships with actionable insights, enhancing decision-making processes and offering in-the-moment coaching for sales teams. The combined strength of DriveCentric's technology and FordDirect's data-driven approach promises a seamless, efficient, and effective experience for both dealers and customers.

Leadership Perspectives

David Fultz, CEO of DriveCentric, commented, "Partnering with FordDirect is a game-changer. Their unique position as a data hub for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, coupled with our augmented intelligent CRM solutions, will transform the automotive retail experience."

Dean Stoneley, CEO of FordDirect, added, "At FordDirect we strive to be an indispensable partner to Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers in new ways by offering choice with partners like DriveCentric. The Dealers with DriveCentric love the product, which is why we decided to make it even more widely available to give new options for technology that helps dealers focus on their business and their customers.."

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is at the forefront of integrating augmented intelligence with automotive sales. Its platform offers CRM solutions, automation, and engagement tools, providing dealerships with valuable insights for improved decision-making and customer experiences.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

