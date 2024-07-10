DriveCentric Enhances Integration Capabilities with VINCUE

Transforming Dealership Operations with Seamless Appraisal and Trade-In Functionality

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, an innovator in combining augmented intelligence with automotive sales expertise, is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its platform thanks to our innovative collaboration with VINCUE. VINCUE provides a modern end-to-end inventory lifecycle solution for retail automotive dealerships. Now dealers can effortlessly and seamlessly pull appraisals from VINCUE into DriveCentric, alongside the existing trade-in vehicle push feature. This new Push and Pull functionality brings unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to dealership operations.

Since its inception, DriveCentric has been at the forefront of empowering dealerships with state-of-the-art, cutting-edge CRM solutions, advanced automation, and real-time insights. Our tools have consistently optimized customer engagement and boosted sales performance. With the integration of VINCUE, we're taking these capabilities to the next level. Dealers can now streamline their appraisal processes and make more informed decisions, thanks to comprehensive data insights seamlessly pulled into DriveCentric.

Through its unified platform, VINCUE offers a comprehensive suite of solutions and capabilities to manage every step of the inventory lifecycle including buying plans, multi-channel acquisition sourcing, market pricing and appraisal, merchandising and syndication, and digital marketing. The goal of a unified platform is to help dealers unlock prevailing strategies that increase gross and turn through providing real-time market and competitor data to make better buying and merchandising decisions - and outperform the market.

Leadership Perspectives

"By integrating Pull functionality with VINCUE alongside our existing features, we continue to elevate the automotive retail experience, making it easier and more efficient for dealers to manage appraisals and focus on customer satisfaction," said Drew Adler, DriveCentric's Director of Product.

"We're excited to join forces with DriveCentric to supercharge integration capabilities for dealerships," said Chris Hoke, Founder and CEO/CTO of VINCUE. "This collaboration provides seamless access to vital appraisal data, reinforcing our dedication to offering comprehensive solutions that help dealers thrive in today's competitive automotive market."

Both companies encourage their users to continue suggesting enhancements that empower dealers to succeed and excel in the market.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is at the forefront of integrating augmented intelligence with automotive sales. Its platform offers CRM solutions, automation, and engagement tools, providing dealerships with valuable insights for improved decision-making and customer experiences. For additional information, please visit www.drivecentric.com

About VINCUE

VINCUE is transforming the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions. This gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else — maximize profits. For additional information, please visit www.VINCUE.com.

For more information, please contact:

Audrey Fusz, [email protected]

SOURCE DriveCentric