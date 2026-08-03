DriveCentric Introduces Service Engagement Hub, the Industry's Modern CRM Built for Fixed Operations, Empowering Service Advisors and Service BDC Teams.

One Customer. One Platform. Every Department. DriveCentric delivers a unified engagement platform for Sales, Service, and F&I to grow retention, loyalty, and lifetime customer value.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the dealer industry's leading AI Engagement Platform, introduced Service Engagement Hub, the industry's first modern CRM purpose-built for Fixed Operations, empowering Service Advisors and Service BDC teams with a modern customer engagement and AI platform.

"We're proud to introduce a modern, purpose-built CRM and engagement platform for Fixed Operations that connects sales and service through one customer record. For decades, CRM technology has transformed how dealerships communicate customers in Sales and Marketing, yet Service, the department responsible for the majority of customer interactions throughout the ownership lifecycle, has been left without a true customer engagement platform," said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. "At DriveCentric, we've always believed that when you focus on the customer, prioritize long-term relationships over one-time transactions, and create meaningful engagement at every touchpoint, dealerships can earn greater trust, increase retention, strengthen loyalty, and ultimately maximize customer lifetime value. That's exactly what the Service Engagement Hub was built to do."

For decades, service teams have managed customer communication with disconnected tools. Fixed Operations has never lacked ways to send a text or an email. What has been missing is engagement: knowing why a customer needs attention, surfacing that opportunity to the right person with context, and tracking whether anything happened. The Service Engagement Hub replaces that with a single, unified experience built for how Service Advisors and Service BDC teams manage opportunities.

Built natively inside DriveCentric, the Service Engagement Hub gives service teams one place to manage opportunities, follow up on declined services, re-engage inactive customers, and grow retention and loyalty. Every capability dealers rely on in sales now works in service too: text, chat, and click-to-call, built-in video, campaigns, reporting, and native AI agents, all on one customer record across the full ownership lifecycle.

"We built the Service Engagement Hub the way we build everything at DriveCentric: natively and enterprise-grade, and in direct response to what our dealer-partners asked for," said Michael Affronti, Chief Product and Business Officer at DriveCentric. "Because every capability and every AI agent runs on one platform and one data foundation, we could build something designed around the engagement needs of Fixed Operations - different workflows, different pressures, different customer relationships, in a way that no other system can."

Service teams work their opportunities in the Hub, while sales sees service history and active visits on the same customer card. And that card runs on DriveCentric's unified customer identity, so everyone in the store shares one view of the customer, their lifetime value, and the next best and compliant way to engage them.

"This is the first real Service CRM purpose-built for Fixed Operations that our industry has ever had, and we're excited to be helping shape it alongside DriveCentric," said Tom Moore, COO of Morgan Auto Group. "For the first time, our Service Advisors can work from the same customer record, giving us a unified view of every customer throughout the entire ownership lifecycle. By combining centralized customer data with intelligent AI-powered engagement, we're creating better experiences for our customers while giving our teams greater visibility, accountability, and opportunities to strengthen retention, loyalty, and long-term growth for Morgan Auto Group."

The Service Engagement Hub ships with a new, native Service AI Agent that augments and automates the nurture of opportunities into Scheduled ROs, prospects new RO opportunities, follows up on declined repair orders, and runs automated retention and loyalty campaigns. Across the industry, dealerships fielded an estimated 53 million inbound service calls last year, with roughly 19 million going unanswered or unresolved and only about 4 million ultimately converting into booked appointments, highlighting how much revenue and relationship-building gets lost anywhere follow-through breaks down, from the first ring to the service bay.

"We partnered with DriveCentric because they figured out what most companies can't. When using their new platform, Service Engagement Hub with the latest AI technology it gives our Fixed Operations Team the best and most efficient way to communicate with our customers from beginning to end which ultimately provides a very high-level experience for our customers. This in turn produces high level engagement, increases customer satisfaction, and builds customer retention and loyalty. If you want to predict the future for Customer engagement in Fixed Operation, you can create it by partnering with DriveCentric," said Jim Sabino Fixed Ops Director at All American Ford.

As dealerships fight technology sprawl and vendor fatigue, the Service Engagement Hub reinforces a simple idea: dealers should not have to buy, integrate, and pay for another disconnected engagement tool. Everything runs on the platform they already have, with no new vendors, leveraging the secure and certified integrations DriveCentric already maintains for you. This includes our industry-leading enterprise security certifications like ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for AI governance.

"A dealership's most valuable inventory isn't its vehicles or its parts, it's time," said Tully Williams, Fixed Operations Director, The Niello Company. "Every day begins with a fixed number of technician hours. If those hours go unsold, they're gone forever. You can't warehouse them, reorder them, or recover them tomorrow. The dealerships that outperform their competition aren't simply selling repairs, they're maximizing every available technician hour. For the first time, our Fixed Operations teams and Service BDC have the modern engagement platform our industry has been missing. We can engage the right customer with the right message at the right time because we're in the repeat and referral business. Most importantly, it enables us to treat every customer as one relationship, not separate Sales and Service experiences, which ultimately strengthens retention, builds loyalty, and delivers the level of customer experience our guests expect from the Niello Company."

"This is a milestone not just for DriveCentric but for the entire industry. Dealers have been asking for a modern CRM purpose-built for Fixed Operations, and we're incredibly proud to deliver it. We'd also like to thank pioneering partners like Morgan Auto Group, All American Ford, and The Niello Company, whose trust, collaboration, and willingness to shape this product have been critical to its success. Their guidance throughout has been invaluable, and together we're redefining what customer engagement in Fixed Operations should look like for the next generation of dealerships," said Leone.

The Service Engagement Hub opened for full Early Access to our existing customers on August 3rd, with general availability for new customers on September 1st. Dealers can join the Early Access list and see the Service Engagement Hub in action now at https://drivecentric.com/products/service-engagement-hub.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is the automotive industry's leading AI Engagement Platform, helping dealerships engage customers across the entire ownership lifecycle through native AI, unified customer data, and modern communications, all in a single platform. By building AI natively rather than bolting it on, DriveCentric helps dealerships create better customer experiences, work more efficiently, and drive measurable results. DriveCentric is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn more at www.drivecentric.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

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St. Louis, MO 63127

SOURCE DriveCentric