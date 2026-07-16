DriveCentric Continues Expansion of Native AI Agents with the Service-to-Sales Agent, Turning Service Appointments into Trade-In Opportunities

Built by DriveCentric AI Labs and delivered natively inside the platform, the Service-to-Sales Agent surfaces ready-to-sell customers hidden in the service drive. No bolt-on, no new vendor, no additional DMS integrations.

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the dealership industry's leading AI engagement platform, today announced the DriveCentric Service-to-Sales Agent. Built natively within the DriveCentric Engagement Platform, the Service-to-Sales Agent leverages DriveCentric's Genius AI to automatically identify service customers with high trade-in potential and proactively engage them using DriveCentric's native communication and consent management capabilities. By analyzing customer, vehicle, and service data already within the CRM, the agent initiates personalized conversations with eligible customers, identifies purchase intent, and creates qualified sales opportunities for dealership teams, all without introducing additional systems, integrations, or operational overhead. The result is an autonomous, AI-powered workflow that helps dealerships turn service traffic into inventory, repair orders into trade-in opportunities, and service lane engagement into vehicle sales.

Service-to-Sales is not new to the automotive industry. Doing it natively inside your engagement platform is, leveraging a unified customer identity and opt-in/out system to deliver the best customer experience. For years, dealers have tried to mine the service lane by bolting on separate tools with their own logins, their own data feeds, their own DMS fees, and their own siloed version of the customer identity. DriveCentric takes a different path.

The DriveCentric Service-to-Sales Agent runs on integrations DriveCentric already maintains for you, which means there is no new vendor to onboard and no duplicate customer record to manage. Every opportunity the agent surfaces flows into the same campaigns, communications, and reporting the dealership already uses, managed alongside the rest of its outbound messaging so nothing collides and nothing gets lost. Most importantly, all Service-to-Sales activity shows up on the single, unified DriveCentric Customer Card, letting everyone at your dealership knows exactly what was sent, when, and why.

Our new Agent Hub, created by our AI Labs and launched earlier this year, allows you to onboard, train, and coach your DriveCentric agents the same way you do the rest of your organization. This ensures that your Service-to-Sales Agent, and all of your agents, communicate with your customers in a brand, tone, and style that is deeply to your dealership's best ways of doing business.

The Service-to-Sales Agent is the latest in a growing portfolio of native AI agents developed by DriveCentric AI Labs, continuing a rapid cadence of AI innovation purpose-built for dealerships. It follows the recent release of the Performance Management Agent, an AI-powered coach that helps dealerships elevate sales performance through personalized coaching, actionable insights, and continuous development for sales professionals. Together, these purpose-built agents reflect DriveCentric's vision of embedding native AI across Sales, Service, F&I, and Marketing, deploying specialized agents that automate workflows, empower employees, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"DriveCentric never stands still. They continue to deliver innovation that solves real dealership challenges, and their Performance Agent and Service-to-Sales Agents are two great examples." said Dennis Gingrich, Sales & Finance Director at the Niello Group. "By helping us coach our teams, and identify trade-in opportunities directly from our service lane while engaging customers natively within the DriveCentric CRM, we're creating new sales opportunities from existing customer relationships while keeping our teams focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience in the Niello way."

"Guess what..... DriveCentric is not only driving engagement to sell cars, now we have a Service-to-Sales Agent creating engagement to increase trade in from the service lane. Think about that one.......Acquiring cars and selling cars thru Engagement Strategies leveraging technology. Sounds to good to be true but that is the DriveCentric way. Are You ready to increase your Engagement to acquire more cars without any bolt ons with Service-to-Sales Agent..... it's time to go #LiveWithDrive baby and let the "vendor consolidation" start today!" said Steve Roessler, Chief Evangelist at DriveCentric.

"This is exactly what our AI Labs team is built for," said Michael Affronti, Chief Product and Business Officer at DriveCentric. "The Service-to-Sales Agent and the Performance Agent were both designed and shipped in direct response to what our customers asked for, and we brought them to market in weeks, not years. Because every agent is native to one platform and one clean data foundation, we can turn dealer feedback into working AI faster than anyone else in automotive. And we are just getting started."

The Service-to-Sales Agent is available now for early access, with general availability on August 1st. To see them in action and request a demo, visit www.drivecentric.com!

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is the AI Engagement Platform built for automotive dealerships. The platform helps dealership teams manage customer relationships, improve follow-up, automate key workflows, and engage customers across the ownership lifecycle. With deep automotive expertise, purpose-built AI, and tools designed around real dealership processes, DriveCentric helps teams move faster, stay accountable, and create better customer experiences.

Media Contact

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

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St. Louis, MO 63127

SOURCE DriveCentric