DriveCentric Earns ISO/IEC 42001 Certification as AI Governance Becomes Bigger Issue for Dealership Technology

DriveCentric joins fewer than 400 companies globally certified to ISO/IEC 42001 while reinforcing its commitment to secure operations and responsible AI governance

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the AI Engagement Platform built for automotive dealerships, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications, reinforcing the company's commitment to information security, responsible AI governance, compliance, and customer trust.

DriveCentric is one of fewer than 400 companies globally to earn ISO/IEC 42001 certification, placing the company among an early group of organizations demonstrating formal AI governance through an internationally recognized management system standard.

The certifications strengthen the trusted platform foundation behind DriveCentric's expanding AI and engagement capabilities. As dealerships adopt more automation, AI-powered workflows, and connected customer engagement tools, the systems underneath those tools matter more than ever.

DriveCentric is building innovation on a foundation of secure operations, cleaner data, and practical AI designed around how dealerships actually work.

"DriveCentric's commitment to information security and responsible AI governance was evident throughout the certification process," said John Knight, Managing Partner at Mastermind, an accredited ISO certification body. "The organization demonstrated strong engagement across control domains, stakeholder accountability, and a culture of continual improvement. Achieving both ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certifications reflects DriveCentric's investment in management systems aligned with internationally recognized standards for information security and AI governance."

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. ISO/IEC 42001 is the first international management system standard for artificial intelligence, giving organizations a framework for governing AI systems responsibly, including oversight, risk management, accountability, and continuous improvement.

For dealerships, the practical impact is simple: your customer data deserves more than promises, especially as AI becomes more involved in customer follow-up, lead response, long-term nurturing, and workflow automation. ISO/IEC 42001 gives customers a clearer signal that DriveCentric is not just building AI capabilities, but putting governance, accountability, and continuous improvement around how those capabilities are managed. In an industry where AI adoption is accelerating quickly, that level of discipline matters.

The certifications also create a clear distinction in a market where AI is often added as a disconnected bolt-on. DriveCentric is taking a different approach by building native AI capabilities directly into the engagement platform, supported by governance, security controls, and workflows designed for how dealerships actually operate.

"AI only works in the real world when the foundation underneath it can be trusted," said Michael Affronti, Chief Product and Business Officer at DriveCentric. "Our focus is not AI for the sake of AI. It is practical action and intelligence built around dealership workflows, customer context, and the controls needed to help teams move faster while staying in control."

The organizational scope of DriveCentric's certifications includes the teams and functions critical to delivering secure, reliable, and governed platform operations, including Data and Analytics, Engineering, Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Compliance, Legal, Product, Human Resources, and related operational functions.

DriveCentric also maintains SOC 2 compliance, further reinforcing its broader commitment to security, availability, confidentiality, and responsible technology practices.

"AI is moving into dealership workflows quickly, but governance is still not getting enough attention in the vendor evaluation process," said Chris Burriss, CTO of DriveCentric. "These certifications reflect the cross-functional discipline, documented controls, independent review, and continuous improvement required to protect customer data and govern AI responsibly. Dealers should be asking not just what AI can do, but how it is managed, secured, and improved over time."

DriveCentric will continue investing in cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, responsible AI practices, and dealership-specific innovation as part of its mission to help automotive retailers create better customer experiences through intelligent engagement technology.

To learn more, visit DriveCentric.com.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is the AI Engagement Platform built for automotive dealerships. The platform helps dealership teams manage customer relationships, improve follow-up, automate key workflows, and engage customers across the ownership lifecycle. With deep automotive expertise, purpose-built AI, and tools designed around real dealership processes, DriveCentric helps teams move faster, stay accountable, and create better customer experiences.

Media Contact

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

[email protected]

12900 Maurer Industrial Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63127

SOURCE DriveCentric