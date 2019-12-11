DriveItAway and Accu-Trade Offer RideShare Drivers Unprecedented Used Car Availability with Complete Vehicle History, Wholesale Valuation and Pricing Transparency

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveItAway, Inc., the industry leader in car dealer focused SaaS shared mobility solutions, announces today its new relationship with AccuTrade: 5,000+ car dealers now can list vehicles for sale, rent, or rent-to-own to ride share drivers who download the DriveItAway app with "one-click" access, and ride share drivers will now have unprecedented specific vehicle valuation, pricing and sales history on all used vehicles.

Never before have consumers had such detailed valuation and history information on any used vehicle, as displayed on the Accu-Trade platform, developed for car dealers as a means by which to instantly evaluate consumer trade-in vehicles and get them to market rapidly.

"This marks a victory for consumers in general, and for 3+ million ride share drivers specifically," said John F. Possumato, CEO and Founder of DriveItAway, "for the very first time all users of our app, potential used car buyers, renters, and our rent-to-own drivers, can have full transparent valuation information on all used vehicles, right down to the additions/deductions for specific attributes, such as mileage, color, nicks and dents, missing keys, etc. – identical to the information advantage provided to Accu-Trade dealers."

Adds Possumato, "This integration exponentially expands our reach beyond any vehicle provider in the market for ride share drivers, with over 5,000 Accu-Trade dealers now having the ability with 'one-click' to add their used vehicles for sale or rent to ride share drivers on our DriveItAway app."

Robert Hollenshead, owner of R. Hollenshead Auto Sales, for decades the largest privately held volume vehicle wholesaler in the United States, and the Founder of Accu-Trade, comments, "we built Accu-Trade for car dealers to be the "VIN-Dow" for used vehicles: built on speed, accuracy and transparency, our platform has a user-focused, real-time, 17-digit specific valuation engine to reflect precisely what each used vehicle is worth, continuous valuation of any VIN, past, present, and future as to miles, condition, time, etc. We are excited to be the first to offer this data to ride share drivers through DriveItAway, to empower a whole new group of users with the most accurate information and access."

See a video/podcast with more detail at https://youtu.be/Jy_F4F8p3WA

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused Shared Mobility platform that enables car dealers to easily, quickly, and inexpensively enter the business of Mobility as a Service, with the deepest experience in providing temporary vehicles to Lyft & Uber drivers with a 'Path to Ownership™." For information, please see email info@driveitaway.com.

