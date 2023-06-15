DriveKP™ Provides Crucial Nutrition at Hull-Split in an Easy-to-Handle Liquid Formulation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dipotassium phosphate delivers key benefits to almond trees, especially during hull-split timing. Hull-split is a critical growth stage to address any nutrition and crop protection needs of the tree. Hull-split typically occurs at the end of June to the beginning of July across California growing regions. Research has shown that dipotassium phosphate helps reduce hull-rot in a number of ways.

Watch the latest video in our Product Highlight Series featuring DriveKP™. DriveKP is a premium dipotassium phosphate (DKP) product built with FBSciences’ proprietary biostimulant technology FBS Transit®, delivering high analysis potassium and phosphorus.

DKP balances nitrogen:

June applications of nitrogen dramatically increase the risk of hull-rot, as fungal micro-organisms are in search of available nitrogen

DKP and boron have been shown to improve nutrient balance during hull-split

High pH reduces fungal growth:

Fungi thrive in acidic conditions with a pH of 3.5-6

DKP is highly alkaline

Hull-split applications of DKP create environments that are unfavorable for fungal growth

DKP reduces fumaric acid production:

Fumaric acid production kills tree tissue and speeds up fungal growth

Even in lower pH environments with higher nitrogen content, DKP reduces the production of fumaric acid

Synergies of DKP properties reduce hull rot:

DKP has been shown to significantly reduce hull rot

DKP is essential to a healthy and successful hull-split

The beginning of hull-split sprays is influenced by the almond variety, weather, and level of tree stress. Trees with higher nitrogen content have a longer period of hull-split. Often, vigorous orchards (such as nonpareil varieties) are grown with minimal stress and higher rates of nitrogen. This can lead to uneven ripening which can increase the risk of insect and disease pressures. Implementing methods such as deficit irrigation and proper nitrogen management can reduce the duration of hull-split, leading to higher yielding harvest.

FBSciences' premium dipotassium phosphate product DriveKP™, built with FBSciences' proprietary biostimulant technology FBS Transit®, is designed to provide highly mobile, plant-available potassium and phosphorus during periods of increased demand. Potassium helps move sugar from leaves to nuts and contributes to sizing. Research shows that dipotassium phosphate results in healthier plants that are better able to resist diseases like hull rot. DriveKP also contains molybdenum, which is essential for proper nitrogen metabolism. DriveKP not only delivers a nitrogen-free formulation, but also allows the tree to fully utilize the nitrogen present, giving the grower more tools to best manage nitrogen.

Because of its key role in cell elongation, excessive nitrogen can weaken cell walls, making crops more susceptible to fungal and other diseases. DriveKP provides potassium and phosphorus for more balanced nutrition, with molybdenum to help the plant fully utilize nitrogen which leads to a lower incidence of hull rot and spur mortality.

Advantages of DriveKP

1 qt/ac of DriveKP is equivalent to 2 lbs/ac of granular DKP products

DriveKP is an easy-to-handle liquid, not a soluble powder

Provides high analysis potassium and phosphorus

Drives sugar mobility to nuts

With the inclusion of FBS Transit, DriveKP delivers a more efficient DKP formulation with improved nutrient use efficiency

Supports sizing, earlier maturity, and improved development of nuts

Improves tree health during periods of stress like excessive cold, heat, and low water

About FBSciences

FBSciences, acquired earlier this year by Valent BioSciences, is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biorationals for agriculture. The company's naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for its biostimulant, biopesticide, and crop nutrition product lines. FBSciences has proven that its technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. In addition, the company's sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including increased nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and reduced CO 2 emissions by increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. For additional information, visit fbsciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

