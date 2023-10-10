Driveline Additive Market is Expected to Reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Driveline Additive Market, segmented into Transmission Fluid Additives and Gear Oil Additives, is expected to grow substantially from 2023 to 2033. Fueled by increasing demand from the automotive industry, this market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.2 billion by 2033, showcasing a steady CAGR of 5.1%.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Driveline Additive Market Analysis by Transmission Fluid Additives and Gear Oil Additives Product Type: Opportunities and Forecast 2023 - 2033

The driveline additive market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 15.2 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.1%. The driveline additive market is projected to grow more than the conventional lubricant additives due to its numerous on- and off-road applications.

Request the Sample PDF Summary for an overview of the Comprehensive Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-700

The increasing demand for driveline additives in off-road applications in agriculture, construction, mining, and forestry heavy machinery is likely to boost the market growth. OEM requirements for extended drain, fuel efficiency, and temperature stability will create a positive market growth environment for driveline additives during the forecast period.

Engine oil additives are gaining traction in passenger cars. Motor oil additives for passenger cars can aid in reducing emissions, extending engine life, and improving performance and fuel economy, driving the market's growth.

Environmental consciousness and regulations promoting environmentally friendly lubricants and additives can lead to developing and adopting eco-friendly driveline additives. The growth of urban populations and industrialization in emerging markets drive the demand for transportation and industrial machinery, creating opportunities for the driveline additive market.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the driveline additive market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.0%

Based on product type, the transmission fluid additives segment is expected to account for a market share of 59% during the forecast period.

Global driveline additives demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to account for a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

is predicted to account for a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. In the United States , the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033.

, the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033. China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033.

is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the driveline additives market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Countries Expected Market Values in 2033 Forecast CAGRs from 2023 to 2033 Russia US$ 7.1 billion 4.7 % India US$ 6.8 billion 4.5 % The United States US$ 8.2 billion 5.0 % China US$ 7.5 billion 4.8 % The United Kingdom US$ 7.8 billion 4.9 %

Act now to gain in-depth insights into the Driveline Additive Market's global landscape and market shares: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/700

"The increasing application of driveline additives in industrial machinery and agricultural equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Players have used product launches and business expansion to grow their market share, increase profitability, and stay competitive in the driveline additive market.

In recent years, prominent players have been involved in corporate tie-ups with automotive OEMs to retain their existing customers and deliver customized products. The leading players involved in the commercialization of their products to leverage immense potential in the market. Some of the recent developments in the market are discussed below.

Afton Chemical specializes in additives for fuels and lubricants, including driveline additives. They offer solutions to enhance performance, reduce friction, and improve fuel efficiency. Afton Chemical Corporation is working with OEMs to meet today's OEM requirements for extended drain, fuel efficiency, and temperature stability.

Chevron Oronite, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, develops and manufactures specialty chemicals, including driveline additives, to enhance the performance and efficiency of lubricants.

Evonik is a global specialty chemical company with a focus on additives for various industries. They offer driveline additives that address friction reduction and protection of drivetrain components.

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Internet of Everything (IoE) market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the driveline additives market, the market is segmented based on product Type (Transmission Fluid Additives, Gear Oil Additives), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway vehicles), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

Get comprehensive research methodology from here!

About the Chemicals & Materials Team at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights's chemicals & materials team offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and one billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Chemicals Domain:

The Automotive Coolant Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033, driven by the growing usage of vehicles and the growing electric vehicle industry.

The Specialty Fuel Additives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$13.5 billion , driven by advancements in fuel technology and the pursuit of cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

The global antimicrobial additives market size reached US$ 8,962.3 million in 2022. It experienced a 7.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2022 and is likely to total a valuation of US$ 9,615.5 million in 2023.

size reached in 2022. It experienced a 7.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2022 and is likely to total a valuation of in 2023. The Asia Pacific Plastic Additives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9 % in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

is estimated to be valued at in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The magnesium hydroxide market was projected to be US$ 992.5 million in 2022. By the end of 2023, the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,050.07 million . The global market for magnesium hydroxide is expected to garner a 5.8% CAGR and reach a market worth US$ 1,845.32 million by 2033

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights