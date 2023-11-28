DriveLine Unlocks The Power of the 'Swifties' and 'BeyHive' Fan Bases; Creating Exclusive Target Audience Segments of The Eras and Renaissance Tour Attendees for Advertisers

Built with its proprietary visitation-based audience intelligence, DriveLine offers advertisers highly-targeted visitation audience segments from the two largest global concerts this decade

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveLine, a bleeding-edge audience provider, announces the availability of their new custom Swifties and BeyHive audience segments. These curated audiences will allow advertisers to reach two of the most influential and powerful fanbases in the world.

Both custom audience segments are based on attendee visitation to the arenas Taylor Swift and Beyoncè performed at during the U.S. legs of their record-breaking 2023 world tours. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour reportedly created an economic impact of more than $4.1 billion to the U.S. economy while Beyonce's Renaissance Tour created an economic impact of $4.5 billion, on par with the 2008 Olympics and breaking several entertainment sales records globally.

"DriveLine's Swiftie audience segment is an indispensable resource for marketers seeking to effectively reach and engage with this highly coveted group of consumers," said Peter Sayer, CEO of DriveLine. "Our exclusive Swiftie audience segment allows marketers to tap into this passionate fan base and create marketing campaigns that resonate deeply with them."

DriveLine leverages the spatial context of mobile users, including their physical movements and interactions with specific locations without the use of any personally identifiable information (PII); giving brands and agencies access to hyper-relevant audiences and high-impact audience intelligence.

Taylor Swift's electrifying presence at Kansas City Chiefs games ignited an unprecedented surge of passion among "Swifties," eager to connect with their favorite artist and revel in their shared love of NFL football. DriveLine's ability to create custom audience segments of precise geo-behavioral instances empowers marketers to achieve marketing objectives with unparalleled precision and effectiveness.

An AMC Theatres visitation audience is currently available on The Trade Desk and through DriveLine's data collaboration with LiveRamp. Advertisers can access and leverage the segments for connected TV, streaming, mobile display and video campaigns.

To learn more or gain access to DriveLine's Swifties and BeyHive audience segments, email their strategy team at: [email protected].

About DriveLine:
DriveLine is a groundbreaking audience intelligence solution for brands and agencies looking to reach mobile-first audiences, revolutionize their audience targeting strategy and future-proof paid media outcomes. With DriveLine, marketers can create, target and reach relevant custom audiences across 250 million mobile devices, and gain actionable insights on the movement and behaviors of their audiences without the use of any personally identifiable information. Learn more at: www.driveline.ai.

