Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $6M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Driven Brands Collision Group, the parent company of leading collision repair brands including Abra, CARSTAR , and Fix Auto USA announced that it has surpassed $6 million raised for cystic fibrosis (CF) research, care, and advocacy.

$6 million raised for CF

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, with nearly 40,000 people in the United States living with the condition. CARSTAR began fundraising for CF over 25 years ago when a franchise partner's granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Since then, the initiative has spread to the larger collision group where owners have embraced the cause and have accelerated their commitment to raising valuable funds to support CF.

From hosting "Soaps It Up!" car washes, golf tournaments, car shows, BBQs, charity walks, and garage sales to simply collecting donations in store, every initiative large or small has played a role in reaching this record-breaking milestone.

This year, the group also introduced the Gift of Repair initiative, through which participating locations donate for every positive customer review received on a completed repair.

"This milestone represents the heart of our organization," said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. "Our franchise partners, teams, and customers continue to show extraordinary compassion and commitment. Together, we're not just repairing cars, we're helping advance the mission to improve and extend the lives of those living with cystic fibrosis."

"The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is deeply grateful for the support of the Driven Brands Collision Group—Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA," said Patrick Feeley, Chief Development Officer, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. "Their generosity, alongside the CF community, helps build on our work that has added decades of life for people with CF. We are focused on supporting people with CF no matter where they are on their journey and on pursuing a cure for all people with the disease."

Just this year alone, Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA collectively raised over $152K, contributing significantly to the organization's ongoing support of CF programs across North America.

"Reaching $6 million isn't the end of our journey, it's motivation to go even further," Reyna added. "We're honored to stand with our CF partners and look forward to continuing our mission to make a difference."

For more information, visit AbraAuto.com , CARSTAR.com , or FixAutoUSA.com .

About Abra

Abra Auto Body Repair of America was founded in 1984 in Fridley, MN, and has since grown to over 55 facilities throughout the United States. Abra specializes in collision repair, paintless dent removal, as well as auto glass repair and replacement, all backed by a lifetime national warranty. Abra is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Visit abraauto.com to learn more.

About CARSTAR

CARSTAR is North America's largest franchise network of independently owned and operated collision repair facilities with more than 700 locations across the United States and Canada. CARSTAR delivers national scale, premier vehicle repairs, repeatable outcomes, and the industry's highest customer satisfaction ratings. CARSTAR has maintained its commitment to give back to the communities it serves through a variety of fundraising initiatives, including raising over $6 million for cystic fibrosis research, care, and advocacy across North America. CARSTAR is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners and interested parties should contact 844-906-9764 or visit CARSTARfranchise.com .

About Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA provides a platform that enables independent owner-operated collision repair facilities to achieve success in a consolidating marketplace. Fix Auto USA franchisees benefit from a trusted brand, multi-level insurance representation, leading-edge technology, centrally managed claims processes, and scaled purchasing power. With over 200 locations across the United States, Fix Auto USA continues to expand its national footprint. Fix Auto USA is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and is ranked in the Franchise Times magazine's Top 200. Visit FixAutoUSA.com to learn more.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.0 billion in system-wide sales.

SOURCE Driven Brands