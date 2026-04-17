Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. (DRVN), CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 8, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 3, 2023 and February 24, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) other errors were identified relating to income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, and balance sheet and income statement misclassifications; (6) the Company improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands' ATI business; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles