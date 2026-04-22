Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 8, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 3, 2023 and February 24, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) other errors were identified relating to income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, and balance sheet and income statement misclassifications; (6) the Company improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands' ATI business; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP