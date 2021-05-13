Driven by Global Demand, Pixalate Expands EMEA Presence

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today announces the expansion of its EMEA operations with a new team in London. Pixalate has also added key industry leader Lee Moulding as VP of Sales and Operations, EMEA, to lead the company's international efforts.

This expansion within the EMEA region is reflective of the company's plan to establish a dedicated presence staffed with local talent, focused on providing ad fraud intelligence to the rapidly-growing EMEA programmatic ecosystem.

Lee Moulding, VP of Sales and Operations, EMEA

As VP of Sales & Operations, EMEA, Moulding will oversee Pixalate's commercial business growth via existing and new business partnerships. Moulding will drive the adoption of Pixalate's core products and messaging into programmatic, advertiser, agency, and sell-side channels. In parallel to driving commercial growth, Moulding helms Pixalate's growing customer success team, helping customers reduce risk and grow through operational efficiencies and processes.

Moulding, a 15-year veteran of the digital media space, has a deep knowledge of launching new businesses in European markets. Formerly at IAS, Moulding has extensive knowledge of the ad verification space related to companies in the UK and EMEA.

"We are excited to grow our presence in EMEA to help further this rapidly-growing market thwart ad fraud," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "We have a global client base, and our EMEA team gives us the ability to better serve international clients with a dedicated, local team. We're excited to choose London as our EMEA headquarters and its available ad tech pool of talent. Lee will continue to advance our goal of providing ad fraud intelligence to EMEA's programmatic ecosystem."

"It is my pleasure to join the Pixalate team and open the EMEA office," said Lee Moulding, VP of Sales and Operations, EMEA. "Pixalate has been a pioneering leader in the programmatic ecosystem and it is exciting to bring my knowledge and expertise to Pixalate to grow their global presence. The opportunity across EMEA is massive, and I'm confident that Pixalate has a lot to bring to the table to move the industry towards more transparency."

"We are thrilled that Pixalate has chosen to expand their EMEA operations to London. As a city of creativity and innovation, it is a fantastic place to grow and scale a technology company, and it is exciting to add another innovative adtech firm to London's tech ecosystem." Allen Simpson, Acting Chief Executive, London & Partners. "Our global business community is built on diversity and progressive thinking, making it the ideal destination for ambitious North American companies to grow their international footprint."

About Pixalate

Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, works with brands, publishers, and platforms to deliver full-scale ratings and ad inventory quality measurement. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

