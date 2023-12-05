Driven by Home Dialysis Trend, US Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach US$ 8,690.2 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A recent study highlights the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing popularity of home-based dialysis treatments, and favorable government support as key drivers of the dialysis equipment market in the United States. Delve deeper to gain comprehensive global insights into this dynamic market.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of dialysis equipment in the United States totaled US$ 6,252.5 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, demand for dialysis equipment in the country is set to rise at a CAGR of 3.0%. Total revenue will grow from US$ 6,495.4 million in 2024 to US$ 8,690.2 million by 2034.

Several factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the United States dialysis equipment business. These include the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, growing trends toward home-based dialysis treatments, and favorable government support.

In the contemporary world, key companies are focused on developing home dialysis machines. The use of a home dialysis system is less expensive and convenient in comparison to in-center dialysis services.

Using home dialysis systems saves expensive dialysis service charges as it involves self-management and saves considerable time. It would also reduce further increases in the cost of renal dialysis therapy due to the expected increase in the incidence of diabetes and hypertension.

Home dialysis offers patients greater convenience, flexibility, and quality of life than in-center hemodialysis. Patients can perform their treatments in the comfort of their homes, allowing them to continue working, pursue hobbies, and spend more time with their families.

The United States healthcare system has been under pressure to accommodate the growing number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Home dialysis helps alleviate this burden by reducing the need for in-center treatments requiring clinic space, staff, and resources.

Leading companies focus on development and innovation to meet customers' demands and gain high revenue. They focus on launching advanced, high-quality products to minimize barriers to quality, efficiency, and safety.

For instance, in December 2020 , Medtronic plc commercially launched the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine in the United States . It is indicated for use in acute kidney injuries or patients requiring hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy.

The prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the United States is a growing concern. Both conditions are well-established leading causes of CKD and, ultimately, ESRD. As the incidence of diabetes and hypertension continues to rise, the demand for dialysis equipment is expected to increase significantly.

Expansion into emerging regions presents a significant growth opportunity for dialysis equipment manufacturers. To address the unmet need for improved access to renal care in regions where healthcare infrastructure is evolving, several United States-based companies are expanding their global footprint.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The United States dialysis equipment business value is set to total US$ 8,690.2 million in 2034.

Demand for dialysis equipment in the United States is predicted to rise at a 3.0% CAGR through 2034.

By product, hemodialysis devices segment is expected to account for a revenue share of 87.7% in 2024.

By indication, the ESRD segment is set to total US$ 3,696.7 million in 2034.

By modality, demand for standalone dialysis systems is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR.

By end user, the hospital segment will likely hold a 36.0% value share in 2024.

Southeast dominates the United States business with 34.5% value share in 2023.

"The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, often linked to diabetes and hypertension, is expected to foster the growth of the dialysis equipment business in the United States over the forecast period," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Companies have been engaged in fierce competition. They strive to innovate and provide high-quality products and services to meet the growing demand for dialysis treatment in the United States. They focus on new product launches, approvals, partnerships, and acquisitions to solidify their positions.

Recent developments:

In June 2023, Rockwell Medical entered into a three-year co-promotion services agreement with B. Braun Medical Inc.

In December 2020, Medtronic Plc launched Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal pediatric dialysis emergency machine in the United States.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at United States, zonal, and state levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2019 to 2034. The report is detailed to cover every aspect of the business and present a complete intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights based on the product (hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, and continuous renal replacement therapy systems), indication (acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and end-stage renal disease (ESRD)), modality (portable and standalone), end user (hospitals clinics & dialysis centers ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings).

SOURCE Future Market Insights