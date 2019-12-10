Driven Deliveries Announces 25+ Fulfilled by Ganjarunner Brand Partners including Cresco Labs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. , (the "Company" or Driven) (OTC: DRVD), California's fastest growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer delivery company, is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with over 25 brands to participate in its Fulfilled By Ganjarunner (FBG) brand-to-consumer offering. Driven has signed deals with some of the most renowned brands in cannabis, including Cresco Labs, Inc . (OTC: CRLBF), Sunderstorm , Uptown Canna Co. and Madrone .

To further the partnership, Ganjarunner, a subsidiary of Driven Deliveries, announced today an agreement with Cresco Labs to deliver Cresco branded products, including Cresco, Mindy's , Remedi, High Supply, and Good News.

Mindy's makes restaurant-quality edibles by award-winning, namesake pastry chef Mindy Segal. She infuses her decadent desserts with the highest quality cannabis oils for a consistent and mindful experience.

Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals such as habit-forming opioids. With familiar formats and user-friendly delivering systems, Remedi is designed to help patients and consumers feel comfortable with cannabis.

"We are very excited about teaming up with Cresco and our other partner brands in California to get their beloved products on Ganjarunner and our Fulfilled by Gajarunner (FBG) brand-to-consumer service. Our unique offering helps brands market and sell directly to 92% of California's population. The Fulfilled by Ganjarunner service is new to most brands within the cannabis industry," says President of Driven Deliveries Inc., Brian Hayek. "Cannabis brands quickly realize the mutually beneficial value of partnering with Driven Deliveries to utilize the Fulfilled by Gajarunner (FBG) service to reach a multitude of additional California-based cannabis consumers. New brand partners can sell directly to over 30 million potential customers," Hayek continued.

Moreover, Driven has established California's largest licensed online retail business. The platform provides consumers with an impressive array of product choices combined with quick home delivery service to 92% of the population. Driven's network makes it easy for the company to offer portions of its capacity to cannabis brands who desire to reach consumers directly rather than through expensive and complicated retail dispensaries.

The Fulfilled by Ganjarunner (FBG) program enables brands to add a "buy now" option to their existing websites, which converts their web traffic into additional revenue. FBG's model provides brands the entire solution, including a branded store, fulfillment, compliance, and direct delivery to the customers. Driven also provides paid marketing services to the individual brands to help them bolster traffic and sales from the platform.

Partners in the FBG program additionally benefit from inclusion in Driven's Weedwaves mobile app, which launched in mid-Q3. Weedwaves members will discover partner products, follow their social handles, and benefit from exclusive discounts at more than 300,000 merchants nationwide. The app is available on both iOS and Android .

Driven stock, DRVD : OTC, rose over 200% in the previous week, on the heels of the Company's financial performance and continued growth.

"Driven's momentum and scale are paying dividends to our partners and our bottom line," said Christian Schenk, CEO Driven Deliveries. "Driven looks for quality brands with like-minded leadership when selecting with whom we partner. Driven provides a valuable advantage to its participants," said Schenk. "Cresco is a perfect example of a partner that aligns with Driven's core values of providing quality products and services, which is critical to a successful partnership."

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana expeditiously and conveniently. By 2020, cannabis revenue in the legal U.S. market forecasts to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry best and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

