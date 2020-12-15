Driven Deliveries Announces New E-Commerce Delivery Hub in Central California

Projected Year One Cost Reductions of $1.2 Million Tweet this

"Securing a license in Central California is a key component in Driven's focus on building market share with increasing operational efficiencies in new and current markets," commented Salvador Villanueva, interim CEO of Driven, and founder of its Budee e-commerce brand acquired earlier this year. "Our focus on expanding our footprint in California with our Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce stores as well as new markets will be the key to driving profitability in 2021," he concluded.

"We are pleased that this first step in our plan to integrate Driven into Stem's operations is nearing completion," stated Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings. "Sal and the team have made great strides over the last 60 days as part of our 'On Your Mark' initiative to prepare for a seamless assimilation of Driven that will quickly build value for our shareholders," he remarked.

Driven currently has delivery hubs located in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, and will be expanding to the Oregon market in which Stem already operates by year-end.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is one of the first publicly-traded cannabis delivery services operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select markets where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their cannabis in a fast and convenient manner. Driven's acquisition by Stem Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM ), announced on October 6th, is expected to close in December 2020 and will expand Driven's footprint to new markets.

For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM ) is a leading cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem's award-winning brands are the foundation of the Company's expansion into current and new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands and products that benefit well-being. Stem's expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally, building value for shareholders.

