Driven Deliveries Announces Participation in JMP Securities' Cannabis Technology Virtual Forum on August 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (the "Company" or "Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Christian Schenk, will webcast live at JMP Securities' Cannabis Technology Virtual Forum on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Webcast Link: https://jmpg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iw26OwesTmWfQynL5g90vg

Time: 12pm ET / 9am PT

The virtual event is expected to attract a broad audience of technology investors, financial institutions and family offices across the cannabis and technology sectors, as well as include publicly traded and privately held CannTech companies.

To be added to the distribution list, email [email protected] with "DRVD" in the subject line.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is one of the first publicly traded cannabis delivery services operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker

+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203

[email protected]

SOURCE Driven Deliveries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.drvd.com

