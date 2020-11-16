Driven Deliveries Announces Partnership With Pabst Labs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. ("Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, today announced a partnership with Pabst Labs to enable its new Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer to reach 92% of California's statewide population through Driven's online cannabis e-commerce platform. Driven's acquisition by Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH, CSE: STEM), announced on October 6th, is expected to close in CY20/Q4 and will expand Driven's footprint to new markets.

Pabst Labs, a company founded by a group of cannabis beverage experts and former Pabst Brewing Company employees have developed a line of cannabis infused drinks under the Pabst Blue Ribbon name. The company is looking to seize the opportunity to capture a growing fan base for this iconic 176-year-old brand and tap into this growing market segment. The 12 oz, non-alcoholic lemon-flavored seltzer features 5mg of THC, 25 calories, and 5 grams of sugar. It contains no preservatives.

"We are a young company partnering with one of the oldest and most venerable brands in the beer category," stated Jason Gloria, VP Of Operations at Driven's Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms. "Pabst Blue Ribbon's brand presence in the cannabis-infused beverage category will be a catalyst for growth in this important segment," he continued. "We are proud to make this fine product available to the vast majority of Californians, as we do for the best cannabis brands in the state," he concluded.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has an incredibly loyal and passionate based of customers who are open to change and embracing new ideas. We've spent a long time creating a quality product for both new and experienced users and believe the entry of an established brand will help kick-start the cannabis drinks category. We are excited to be partnering with Driven's Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms to help expand our CA footprint and to be able to offer PBR Cannabis Infused Seltzer delivery within 90 minutes in select markets," said Mark Faicol, Pabst Labs Brand Manager.

The product can be ordered at budee.org and ganjarunner.com for on-demand and next-day delivery in most markets throughout California.

About Pabst Labs

Pabst Labs is headquartered in Los Angeles and is committed to producing high quality cannabis infused beverages that push the category forward. For more information visit www.pabstlabs.com

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is one of the first publicly traded cannabis delivery services operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. For more information visit DRVD.com.

Driven's acquisition by Stem (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), announced on October 6th, is expected to close in CY20/Q4 and will expand Driven's footprint to new markets.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

