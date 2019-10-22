Driven Deliveries Highlights Growth During the Benzinga Cannabis Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. (the "Company" or Driven) (OTC: DRVD), California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer delivery company is announcing several exciting Q3 highlights today, during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are excited to share our momentum with the attendees of the Benzinga Conference as well as the greater investment community," says Christian Schenk, CEO of Driven Deliveries. "The company's progress over the previous quarter was transformative. We are subsequently seeing significant results."

Highlights Include:

Increasing delivery volume by 380% to more than 11,500 deliveries in Q3.

Acquiring an additional 2,387 new customers – an increase of over 310%.

Average order value is $121 – an uptick of 8%.

– an uptick of 8%. Expanding the company's delivery routes by more than 300%, which enables Driven to service the majority of California .

. The recent launch of Ganjabudee.com magnifies the company's 90 minute express delivery service to 84% of California .

magnifies the company's 90 minute express delivery service to 84% of . Revenue for Q3 increased 20 times over the previous quarter.

Driven's Weedwaves iOS and Android app offers discounts at over 300,000 participating merchants nationwide. Weedwaves increases Benzinga's attendees' benefits by offering app users a free drink at one of the Palmer House restaurants during the conference.

Additionally, Driven's CEO is moderating the Brand Distribution Panel today at 1:50pm. Schenk will speak about a variety of topics including: Managing valuations in a softening economic climate; Opportunities for growth in a maturing market, and predicting upcoming industry challenges.

"We are fortunate to have such keen investors ," says Schenk. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is full of knowledgeable industry participants. Driven is forging powerful new relationships at the conference that will be beneficial to the market, its participants and the company's growing list of investors for years to come."

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly-traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry best and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

