Driven, Inc. Becomes Member of Brainspace's Exclusive Global Partner Program

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven, Inc., A Solutions Based Company, today announced it has become a member of the elite Brainspace Global Partner Program as part of their international services expansion strategy.

The AI platform leader Brainspace has recently enhanced its partner ecosystem and channel programs by providing exclusive training, marketing, and sales enablement that expand partner sales opportunities. Partners can now integrate Brainspace software into their own service offerings including managed services with exclusive options to either refer or resell Brainspace to corporations, law firms, public sector, and government agencies.

"We are excited to announce that Driven, Inc. has become a member of our exclusive new partner program and look forward to working closely with them over the coming months to expand their global footprint and integrate Brainspace into their comprehensive managed services offering" says Linda Sheldon, Vice President, Brainspace Global Sales.

"Brainspace has been a great partner to the Driven team. Having the ability to think more strategically about how we service the needs of the market will benefit our clients," explained Ozzy Jiménez, who serves as CEO of Driven.

Similarly, Tara Emory, Driven's Director of consulting, discussed how "excited we are about this partnership as it opens up more creative and flexible options for our clients to use Brainspace. Driven continues to work to offer customized solutions for different clients' needs, and this is yet another way we can achieve that."

About Driven, Inc.

Driven is a global eDiscovery consulting firm that offers its clients support and technology across the range of eDiscovery services. Driven has established a level of excellence for its clients in three separate yet interconnected disciplines: services sophistication, consulting expertise, and software engineering. With decades of experience in all stages of the corporate data lifecycle, from pre-matter consulting through legal hold, trial, and ultimate disposition of data, Driven is uniquely positioned to minimize risk while delivering unparalleled efficiency before, during and after legal, regulatory and compliance proceedings. More information is available about Driven here .

About Brainspace

For more than a decade, Brainspace has been on the leading edge of analytics and machine learning, delivering innovative solutions for complex data challenges in investigations, eDiscovery, intelligence mining, compliance, and alternative data. The most comprehensive and trusted platform of its kind, Brainspace's patented analytics technology accelerates the process of identifying what matters. Harness the power of the industry's leading Augmented Intelligence platform to surface insights, slash risk, and solve problems at Brainspace.com.

SOURCE Driven, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.driven-inc.com

