Driven Speed Shop Unveils International Scout III at 2025 SEMA Show

Complete re-imagining of 1969 Scout merges 'what should have been' with 'what could be'

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Speed Shop , the award-winning custom car and truck builder, will unveil its latest bespoke build on Nov. 4 at the 2025 SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas. The completely re-imagined 1969 International Scout "THREE" will be introduced along with eight other first-time custom-built reveals as part of custom chassis manufacturer Roadster Shop's '9 Builds, 9 Builders, 9 Reveals, 1 Booth' event, featuring launches from some of the best builders in the world. The four-wheel-drive Scout makes over 1,000 horsepower thanks to its Wegner Motorsports-built 6.2-liter LS3 V8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. The completely ground-up build features less than 2% of the original Scout metal, including a new Roadster Shop RS4 chassis, four-link suspension, handsewn interior by Sew Cal Rods, heavy-duty drivetrain, and too many handmade features and parts to list.

"We wanted to honor the heritage of the Scout, while completely re-imagining how this truck could have looked, leveraging the power of hindsight and modern technology," says Mikey Dascoli, CEO & Founder of Driven Speed Shop. "While respect for the rich legacy that surrounds the 'International' and 'Scout' brands is core to how we approach projects at Driven, we also wanted to extend the platform into the future, which is what birthed the moniker for this build. There have essentially been two generations of Scout, the 80/800 (I) and the Scout II – this build is our take on the (big) next step in that evolution."

Driven has invested more than 7,500 hours bringing that evolution into reality, with more than three-quarters of that time spent hand-fabricating all of the metal on the build, including an all-new body and roll-cage. At the same time, the shop leveraged the latest in 3D printing and machining to complement hand craftsmanship with high-tech manufacturing. In addition to the one-off craftsmanship employed by the Driven team, the build also features several never-before-seen parts and products from some of the industry's top manufacturers, including the custom-made Forgeline wheels and custom branding designed by award-winning designer Miles McDermott.

Scout III will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Central Hall at the Roadster Shop booth #22487.

About Driven Speed Shop

Driven Speed Shop specializes in high end custom car building. From custom fabrication and performance tuning to frame-off vehicle restoration. An award-winning shop, including 2025's Good guys Street Machine of the Year award, first in class awards at Grand National Roadster Show, Top 30 recognition at the Tripple Crown of Rodding, TMI best interior award at Sema, and many others. Driven sets the standard for quality and continues to push the limits of what can be done on four wheels. Due to a reputation for the highest quality and innovation, Driven has also been featured in some of the world's largest automotive and mainstream news outlets. Learn more about Driven Speed Shop and see their current and past builds, visit Driven Speed Shop .

