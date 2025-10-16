Driven Tech Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award Winner for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, has announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Driven a 2025 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers that have been honored on the following three prestigious CRN lists in one year.

These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers operating in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing solution providers; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.

Driven Tech's success stems from its unrelenting commitment to building AI-driven foundations that power intelligent applications, all reinforced by pervasive security. By integrating advanced cybersecurity across every layer of its offerings, Driven empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational resilience, and pursue growth with confidence.

"Our vision is to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI as a transformative force," said Vinu Thomas, COO of Driven Tech. "Through a foundation of pervasive security and intelligent applications, we're enabling our clients to create lasting competitive advantage and lead with confidence in an increasingly digital and dynamic world."

"Triple Crown Award winners represent the pinnacle of performance in the channel," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, at CRN, The Channel Company. "These solution providers consistently demonstrate a deep commitment to technical excellence, innovation in their offerings and leadership across the industry. We applaud their achievements and look forward to watching them continue to set the standard for success."

The 2025 Triple Crown Award winners will be featured online at www.crn.com/triplecrown beginning Oct. 8.

About Driven Tech

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

