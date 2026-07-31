Driven Tech Joins Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program to Advance the Future of AI-Powered Cyber Defense

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc., a Security and AI-first technology integrator and managed services provider, today announced it has been selected to join Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program (CVP), a global initiative that provides trusted cybersecurity organizations with access to Claude's advanced AI capabilities for legitimate defensive security operations, including vulnerability research, adversarial simulation, and threat modeling.

As frontier AI rapidly reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, organizations face a new reality where artificial intelligence is accelerating both cyber defense and cyber offense. Through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, Driven will leverage Claude's advanced capabilities to help customers continuously identify, validate, prioritize, and remediate cyber risk with greater speed, context, and confidence.

"AI has fundamentally changed the economics of cyber warfare," said Vinu Thomas, President & COO of Driven Tech. "The challenge is no longer finding vulnerabilities—it's understanding which risks matter most, validating them in context, and enabling defenders to act before AI-powered attacks can weaponize those same capabilities. Joining Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program reinforces our commitment to advancing the next generation of AI-powered cyber defense."

Driven's participation aligns with the company's Pervasive Security strategy, which embeds intelligent security across infrastructure, applications, identities, data, and AI environments. It also reinforces Driven's long-term vision for an Agentic Autonomous SOC, where AI agents, automation, and experienced security engineers work together to continuously validate risk, deliver contextual intelligence, and accelerate response at machine speed.

As AI continues to reshape the cyber threat landscape, organizations must move beyond traditional reactive security models toward intelligent, autonomous, and context-aware cyber defense. Driven believes the future of security operations will be defined by systems that continuously understand context, prioritize risk, and enable organizations to respond faster than adversaries can adapt.

Through its participation in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, Driven will collaborate with Anthropic and the broader cybersecurity community to advance responsible AI, strengthen defensive security capabilities, and accelerate the industry's transition toward AI-powered cyber resilience.

About Driven Tech, Inc.

Driven Tech is a Security and AI-first technology integrator specializing in Pervasive Security, Applied Intelligence, and AI-Driven Digital Foundations. The company helps organizations modernize infrastructure, secure digital environments, and harness artificial intelligence to improve cyber resilience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes. Driven delivers advisory, professional, and managed services across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, data, and AI, enabling customers to securely innovate in an increasingly AI-driven world.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Founded as a public benefit corporation, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and products, including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Enterprise, used by organizations around the world. For more information, visit anthropic.com.

Tripper Allen

Marketing

Driven Tech

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Driven Technologies