Driven Tech Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2026

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc., a platform-led systems integrator focused on helping organizations operationalize AI, modernize infrastructure, and secure digital operations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Driven on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list at #236.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of the IT channel's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, consultants, and solution providers.

Driven Tech

Driven made its debut on the Solution Provider 500 in 2024 at #340 and has climbed 104 positions over the past two years, reflecting the company's continued growth and expanding role in helping customers modernize infrastructure, strengthen security, and operationalize AI.

Driven continues to deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction, achieving an NPS score of 92.0 and a CSAT score of 94.5. These results reflect the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and measurable customer outcomes.

"We're honored to be recognized again by CRN," said Vinu Thomas, COO and President of Driven Tech. "Less than five years ago, Driven was a concept on a piece of paper built around a simple idea: create a different kind of systems integrator. One that starts with security, intelligence, and business outcomes, then works its way down to the infrastructure required to enable them. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the continued momentum behind our vision of AI-Driven Digital Foundations, Pervasive Security, and Applied Intelligence."

The recognition comes at a time of significant growth for Driven, including the recently announced acquisitions of TekBay and ADEX. Together, the organizations significantly expand Driven's capabilities across AI engineering, data science, intelligent automation, and multi-cloud platforms while strengthening its global engineering and delivery footprint.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP500.

About Driven Tech, Inc.

Driven Tech, Inc. is a platform-led systems integrator helping organizations navigate the convergence of AI, data, security, cloud, and infrastructure. Through its core platforms of AI-Driven Digital Foundations, Pervasive Security, and Applied Intelligence, Driven helps customers securely modernize operations, operationalize AI, and build intelligent, data-driven enterprises for the future.

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Tripper Allen

Marketing

Oxford + Bond

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SOURCE Driven Technologies