Driven Tech, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire TekBay and ADEX, Expanding Applied Intelligence Platform and Enterprise AI Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc. today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire TekBay LLC and ADEX International, significantly expanding the company's Applied Intelligence platform and accelerating its ability to help enterprises operationalize AI securely, responsibly, and at scale across infrastructure, security, operations, and applications.

Driven Tech

As AI rapidly reshapes enterprise technology, organizations are increasingly seeking partners capable of combining deep engineering expertise, data science, platform integration, and real-world operational experience. The acquisition strengthens Driven's position as a platform-led systems integrator built for the Intelligence Era and further advances the company's strategy of helping enterprises transition from traditional infrastructure-centric operations to intelligent, data-driven, AI-powered operating models.

The acquisition brings nearly 60 AI engineers, architects, developers, data scientists, and specialists from TekBay LLC and ADEX International LTD to Driven, with deep expertise across enterprise AI architecture, data engineering, data science, GenAI development, MCP servers, LLM engineering, AI operations, agentic AI frameworks, and next-generation AI application development, supported by a deeply data-driven engineering culture. The acquisition also expands Driven's strategic relationships and delivery capabilities across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, enhancing the company's ability to design, deploy, secure, and operate scalable multi-cloud AI-powered platforms and data-driven AI environments for enterprise customers.

Customers will benefit from expanded AI engineering expertise, faster innovation cycles, deeper multi-cloud integration capabilities, and accelerated deployment of AI-powered operational platforms spanning infrastructure, security, cloud modernization, AI operations, and next-generation application development.

"AI is driving one of the largest architectural shifts the industry has seen in decades," said Vinu Thomas, COO and President of Driven Tech, Inc. "This acquisition significantly strengthens our Applied Intelligence platform and expands our ability to help customers operationalize AI securely and at scale across infrastructure, security, operations, and cloud environments. As enterprises move from AI experimentation to real-world deployment, data and data science have become foundational to successful AI outcomes. In addition to deep AI engineering and multi-cloud expertise, this acquisition significantly expands our capabilities across data engineering, data science, AI operations, and intelligent automation."

Driven also announced that Sanjeev Pant, Founder and CEO of TekBay, will formally assume the role of SVP and Chief Innovation Officer at Driven, reporting directly to COO and President Vinu Thomas. Pant will lead Driven's Applied Intelligence business unit and help drive innovation across the company's AI strategy, platform offerings, and customer solutions. He will be joined by TekBay co-founders Yukti Basnet and Baivab Dhoj Khadka, who have been instrumental in building TekBay's engineering excellence and AI innovation capabilities and will continue to play key leadership roles within Driven's Applied Intelligence organization.

"This combination represents a tremendous opportunity to build a next-generation AI and innovation platform," said Sanjeev Pant. "Driven's vision around AI-Driven Digital Foundations, Pervasive Security, and Applied Intelligence strongly aligns with where enterprises are heading. Together with my co-founders, Yukti Basnet and Baivab Dhoj Khadka, and our talented team, I'm excited to join Driven and help customers operationalize AI at scale."

The acquisition also expands Driven's global engineering and delivery footprint, enhancing the company's ability to deliver scalable and secure AI, cloud, data, and operational capabilities for enterprise customers worldwide.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable government approvals.

About Driven Tech

Driven Tech, Inc. delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI services designed to enhance organizational resilience, intelligence, and performance. Anchored in its three core platforms — AI-Driven Digital Foundations, Pervasive Security, and Applied Intelligence — Driven combines engineering excellence, data science, automation, and best-in-class technologies through deep API-driven architectures to help organizations secure everything, operationalize AI, and drive intelligent business outcomes at scale.

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SOURCE Driven Technologies