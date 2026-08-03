Driven Tech Launches ARMOR™, Redefining Security Operations for the Intelligence Era

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc., a platform-led systems integrator helping organizations navigate the convergence of AI, data, security, cloud, and infrastructure, today announced the launch of Driven ARMOR™ (Autonomous Response Monitoring Orchestration & Remediation), the company's next-generation Cognitive Security Operations Platform powered by Torq.

Driven ARMOR™

Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally transforming cybersecurity. As threats become increasingly automated, adaptive, and AI-powered, traditional Security Operations Centers built around manual investigations and isolated security tools can no longer keep pace. Organizations require security operations that understand context, automate intelligently, and continuously adapt to an evolving threat landscape.

Driven ARMOR was built for this new reality.

Powered by Torq's AI-native hyper automation platform and guided by Driven's Forward Delivery Security Engineers, ARMOR combines cognitive intelligence, agentic AI, automation, and human expertise to deliver faster investigations, intelligent orchestration, and accelerated response while keeping experienced security professionals in the loop for critical decision making.

Unlike traditional SOCs that react to individual alerts, Driven ARMOR continuously correlates telemetry across identity, endpoint, network, cloud, applications, and security platforms to understand the complete context of an attack before executing intelligent response actions. The result is a security operations platform that reduces alert fatigue, accelerates response times, and improves cyber resilience without requiring organizations to replace their existing technology investments.

Driven ARMOR is built on a vendor-agnostic architecture and integrates with today's leading cybersecurity platforms, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Splunk, SentinelOne, Rubrik, Google/Wiz, and many others. Driven's deep engineering expertise across these ecosystems enables customers to maximize the value of their existing investments while accelerating time to protection.

"Driven Tech shares our conviction that the future of security operations is agentic, not just automated. Torq was built to be the AI-native backbone of modern security operations, and Driven ARMOR is a powerful example of that vision in action. Driven ARMOR is what AI-driven security operations should look like: fast, contextual, and human-guided where it matters most," said Marco Garcia, Chief Customer Officer at Torq. "We're proud to power that experience alongside a team as security focused as Driven's."

"Artificial Intelligence is changing cybersecurity faster than any technology shift we've experienced," said Vinu Thomas, President and COO of Driven Tech, Inc. "The future of security operations isn't simply automated—it must be cognitive. Security decisions require context, continuous learning, and the ability to orchestrate intelligent response across an increasingly complex enterprise. Driven ARMOR combines agentic AI, hyper automation, and the expertise of our Forward Delivery Security Engineers to help organizations stay ahead of today's threats while preparing for the AI-driven threats of tomorrow."

Driven ARMOR is a key component of the company's Pervasive Security platform and reinforces Driven's commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that help organizations securely modernize operations, operationalize AI, and build resilient digital enterprises. The launch follows Driven's recent selection to participate in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program (CVP), reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing AI-powered cyber defense and accelerating the evolution toward cognitive, context-aware security operations.

About Driven Tech, Inc.

Driven Tech, Inc. is a platform-led systems integrator helping organizations navigate the convergence of AI, data, security, cloud, and infrastructure. Through its core platforms of AI-Driven Digital Foundations, Pervasive Security, and Applied Intelligence, Driven helps customers securely modernize operations, operationalize AI, and build intelligent, data-driven enterprises for the future.

To learn more about Driven Armor and Driven's AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, visit Driven.tech or contact [email protected].

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About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-native Security Operations platform, empowering enterprises to detect, investigate, and respond to security events with speed, precision, and intelligent automation. Organizations worldwide rely on Torq to modernize security operations and improve cyber resilience through AI-driven orchestration and hyper automation.

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SOURCE Driven Technologies