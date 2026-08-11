Driven Tech Named No. 571 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for Triple Digit Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech Inc. today announced it has been ranked No. 571 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Driven Tech Inc.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year," said Vinu Thomas, President and COO of Driven Tech. "Our continued triple-digit growth is a validation of the strategy we set in motion — to build a different kind of technology company focused on customer outcomes, deep engineering expertise, and innovation. A 92.7 Net Promoter Score and 93.4 Customer Satisfaction score demonstrate that we're scaling without compromising the experience and outcomes we deliver for our customers. As AI fundamentally reshapes the enterprise, we're continuing to invest aggressively in our people, capabilities, and AI-enabled platform strategy to help organizations build an AI-Driven Digital Foundation with Pervasive Security at its core. We're incredibly excited about the opportunity ahead."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

About Driven Tech, Inc.

Driven Tech is a Security and AI-first technology integrator specializing in Pervasive Security, Applied Intelligence, and AI-Driven Digital Foundations. The company helps organizations modernize infrastructure, secure digital environments, and harness artificial intelligence to improve cyber resilience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes. Driven delivers advisory, professional, and managed services across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, data, and AI, enabling customers to securely innovate in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Tripper Allen

Marketing

Oxford + Bond

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Driven Technologies