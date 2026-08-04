Driven Tech Named To No. 11 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Driven on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 11 spot.

This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"We're honored to be recognized as the No. 11 fastest-growing technology solution provider in North America," said Vinu Thomas, President and COO of Driven Tech. "Our triple digit growth, combined with a 92.7 Net Promoter Score and 93.4 Customer Satisfaction score, reflects the trust our customers place in us and our team's relentless focus on delivering exceptional outcomes through our platform strategy. We're just getting started."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future‑focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is be available at crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Driven Tech, Inc.

Driven Tech is a Security and AI-first technology integrator specializing in Pervasive Security, Applied Intelligence, and AI-Driven Digital Foundations. The company helps organizations modernize infrastructure, secure digital environments, and harness artificial intelligence to improve cyber resilience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes. Driven delivers advisory, professional, and managed services across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, data, and AI, enabling customers to securely innovate in an increasingly AI-driven world.

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SOURCE Driven Technologies