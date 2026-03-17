Driven Tech Named to The Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, DBA Driven Technologies, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Driven on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

Driven Tech

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

Driven delivers managed IT and cybersecurity solutions that help organizations improve resilience and operational performance. Built on Pervasive Security, Applied Intelligence, and AI-Driven Foundations, its platform integrates leading technologies through deep API connectivity to enhance visibility, strengthen defenses, and enable faster response to threats.

"We're proud to be recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for 2026. This recognition reflects the depth of technical expertise our team has built across leading technology platforms and our commitment to achieving the highest levels of certification within our partners' ecosystems," said Vinu Thomas, COO and President of Driven Technologies. "As organizations navigate increasingly complex environments, we continue to invest in advanced capabilities across AI-driven infrastructure, pervasive security, and applied intelligence to help our customers securely modernize and scale."

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at crn.com/techelite250 beginning March 16.

About Driven Tech

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

Tripper Allen

Marketing

Oxford + Bond

[email protected]

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SOURCE Driven Technologies