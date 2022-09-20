DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with Leading ZR/ZR+ Optics Solutions

The introduction of ZR/ZR+ optics demonstrates the value of the open disaggregated router model in accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology from multiple vendors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCTE Cable -Tec Expo – DriveNets, the networking software company, today announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent Corp. ( Nasdaq: COHR), Acacia, now part of Cisco ( Nasdaq: CSCO), Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC), and NEC. Additional models and vendors, such as Ciena, Infinera, Lumentum and InnoLight, are planned to be supported in the future.

ZR/ZR+ optics have been recently introduced to the router world as high-capacity, long-haul transceivers that directly plug into router interfaces, substantially simplifying high-scale connectivity. This solution eliminates the need to use standalone equipment that acts as a dedicated transport layer, thus reducing network complexity, footprint and cost.

DriveNets is the first to plug such high-end transceivers into an open routing platform, breaking a decades-long vendor lock held by router vendors over telecom operators. This fulfills the true promise of the MSA (Multi Source Agreement) defined 400ZR that enables networking interoperability on the optical transport level.

DriveNets will demonstrate the use of ZR/ZR+ optics in a QSFP-DD form factor plugged into a whitebox supported by DriveNets Network Cloud at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo on September 19-22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"This is another great example of the simplicity and innovation that an open routing solution can enable," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder, DriveNets. "We're happy to expand the Network Cloud ecosystem with long-haul and high-capacity interface capabilities and bring cutting edge technology from a wide set of expert vendors to the traditionally vendor-locked service provider routing market."

"Disaggregated networking infrastructure, along with Coherent's open-standard 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO transceiver, enables service providers to more easily deploy IP-over-DWDM architectures," said Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Technology, Coherent Corp. "Service providers can eliminate an entire layer of optical equipment and thereby significantly reduce both capital and operational expenditures."

"We are excited to collaborate with DriveNets on their efforts to drive even broader adoption of 400ZR and OpenZR+ modules in disaggregated networks," said Fenghai Liu Senior Director of Product Line Management at Acacia. "These interoperable coherent solutions in form factors that can be supported directly on routers are transforming network architectures and enabling new economies of scale for coherent interfaces."

"Our technology reduces the footprint of a transmission system into a QSFP-DD form factor," said Yukiharu Fuse, Executive Director, FOC. "Plugging the standard transceiver into a white box is a true fulfillment of the open nature of the 400ZR interface. We are glad to partner with DriveNets to realize this new evolution of the network ecosystem."

"With a long experience of developing the coherent optical transceivers, NEC is delighted to be one of the ZR/ZR+ optics partners with DriveNets," said Akio Goto, General Manager, NEC Corporation. "We would commit to providing support for DriveNets."

