DriveNets to Showcase its Fabric-Scheduled Ethernet Technology at SC25

Explore DriveNets Network Cloud-AI – the highest performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution

Learn about DriveNets' successful deployment experiences with Hyperscalers, NeoClouds and Enterprises

See DriveNets' fabric-scheduled Ethernet technology in SC25's SCinet network

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, will participate in SC25 , taking place November 16-21, 2025 in St. Louis, MO. DriveNets will showcase Network Cloud-AI, its Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the highest-performance AI networking fabric for scale-out and scale-across. DriveNets' lossless Ethernet solution, deployed by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds and Enterprises, offers high-performance standard networking infrastructure for any GPU, NIC or optical solution.

Stop by booth 3229 to meet DriveNets' AI networking and infrastructure services (DIS) experts and learn how DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI:

Provides an end-to-end AI Ethernet solution

Supports highest-performance Ethernet-based scale-out and scale-across multiple sites

Is proven to deliver InfiniBand-level performance

Offers fastest time to first token – with minimal fine-tuning of workload performance

– with minimal fine-tuning of workload performance Delivers converged AI networking solution in a single fabric – AI frontend, backend, and storage networking

Supports any GPU, any optics, and any NIC

Throughout the event, DriveNets AI networking and infrastructure services (DIS) experts will be available to answer questions surrounding fabric-scheduled Ethernet technology, including:

How does DriveNets deliver the fastest time to first token ?

DriveNets' solution is based on fabric-scheduled Ethernet that is based on predictable lossless cluster back-end network that enables minimum deployment fine-tuning to ensure optimized AI workload performance.



In addition, DriveNets Deployment Infrastructure Services (DIS) supports AI cluster architecture design and end-to-end physical installations that accelerate deployment time while maximizing infrastructure deployment.

What is a unified AI networking solution?

A unified AI networking solution, like DriveNets Network Cloud-AI, supports AI back-end fabric, front-end fabric, and storage networking, all in one high-performance networking solution.



Backend networking in AI clusters refers to the interconnect infrastructure that facilitates internal communication between AI GPUs within a data center.



Frontend networking refers to the network infrastructure that manages external data traffic between AI workloads and users, applications, or other services. It connects the AI cluster to the broader data center, cloud services, or enterprise systems. Frontend networking must provide high bandwidth, low latency, and secure connectivity to ensure seamless interaction between AI models and end-users or business applications.



Storage networking in AI clusters is responsible for handling the massive data transfer between the AI compute nodes and external storage systems. Unlike typical HPC implementations, this is a critical infrastructure for AI workloads, as this traffic is intense, and insufficient performance of the storage fabric will result in poor overall workload performance.



DriveNets Network Cloud-AI provides a unified solution for both networking fabrics, sharing the same Ethernet-based technology, architecture and actual implementation with the back-end fabric.

See DriveNet's Fabric-Scheduled Ethernet Technology in Action

See our fabric-scheduled Ethernet technology in action in SCinet , the high-performance network at SC25 that provides all the networking connections for the conference.

And reach out to DriveNets to connect with our networking and infrastructure services team and set up a time to discuss how DriveNets can help design, deploy, and support your AI infrastructure end-to-end. Book your meeting here .

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking solutions for service providers and AI infrastructures. The company created a radical new way to build networks that substantially improves the network's economic model and optimizes network utilization and efficiency.

DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI, which was introduced to the market in 2023, provides the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the best Ethernet alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is used by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds, and Enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

