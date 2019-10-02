Driven's Budee Service to Launch 90 minute On-Demand Home Delivery to 84% of California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTC: DRVD) the Parent Corporation to several online cannabis retailers including ganjarunner , Mountain High and most-recently-acquired GanjaBudee performs home delivery of cannabis. Driven is announcing today the launch of a new 90-minute express delivery service throughout the state of California.

The service will launch on October 7 in Northern California, as well as the Bay area, with deliveries originating out of the corporation's licensed facilities in Sacramento and Oakland. By mid-October, delivery service will expand to Southern California out of the conglomerate's licensed facility in Los Angeles.

"The new service will bring top-notch products to our existing and future customers in record time," said Christian Schenk, CEO Driven Deliveries. "Our ganjarunner brand provides customers with a massive menu and tailored, scheduled delivery throughout California. Now we will be able to offer our customers a condensed menu with 90-minute delivery."

The service is made possible by the company's proprietary technology which exposes the available products in each of the company's 100+ delivery vehicles. Driven will have an estimated 30 additional vehicles online by mid-October. The inventory is dynamic based on customers' location. Consumers are looking at items that are in their area, which ensures timely delivery and elevated customer experience.

"We are excited to make it easier for our community to purchase safe cannabis products while providing fast and free delivery," said Sal Villanueva, Founder of Budee and Driven's Chief Revenue Officer. "Being a part of the Driven group of companies will enable combined growth while providing a solid foundation for scaling the business."

The company expects to perform an estimated 200,000 deliveries every 12 months and maintain its rank as the largest licensed online retailer in the state of California. Customers can order through www.ganjabudee.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry best and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

