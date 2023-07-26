Drivepoint Expands Consumer Beauty Focus with Key Strategic Finance Hire

News provided by

Drivepoint

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

IPSY Veteran Alex Hoimes Joins Executive Team

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivepoint, the only strategic finance SaaS platform built specifically for modern consumer brands, today announced Alex Hoimes will join the company as Vice President, Finance and Operations, responsible for supporting Drivepoint's customer portfolio with a focus on beauty and personal care brands. Hoimes will also lead the company's growing internal finance and operations functions.

Hoimes joins from IPSY, the largest beauty subscription company in the world, and his hire signals Drivepoint's plan to expand its already robust roster of beauty and personal care customers, including Geologie, Mad Rabbit, and Freebird. Drivepoint is changing the way that scaling DTC brands manage strategic finance through its powerful modeling software and expertise that delivers the value of an internal team at 1/6th the cost. 

Hoimes was the first finance hire at IPSY, where he led FP&A, strategy, and corporate development. Over six years at the company, Hoimes was responsible for significant market share expansion and enhanced profitability. He led the acquisition of BoxyCharm to grow the company's reach to 30 million beauty enthusiasts, and helped profitably scale the business to over $1B in revenue.

"I was instantly drawn to what Drivepoint is building because I'm a huge believer in the value of strategic finance," says Hoimes. "Smart forecasting is critical. You can have the best product in the world, but if you're a smaller brand and you spend too much or too little on inventory, marketing, headcount, or anything else, you can quickly fail. For the first time, companies can get world-class FP&A capabilities without a costly finance team. I've never seen a solution that delivers on this promise like Drivepoint does, and I'm thrilled to join the team."

"I'm excited to welcome Alex to Drivepoint and get him partnering directly with our beauty customers to bring their forecasting and capital allocation decisioning to another level," says Drivepoint CEO Austin Gardner-Smith. "Beauty and personal care brands make key decisions around inventory planning and omnichannel expansion every day. Alex's on-the-ground experience at a DTC brand in this space will be invaluable as we build on our success in the beauty sector and continue on our path to be the go-to strategic finance platform for consumer brands."

Drivepoint has a proven track record within the beauty and personal case industry, helping companies like Geologie unlock significant profit efficiencies as they grow their business. To explore how Drivepoint can help your company, visit drivepoint.io.

ABOUT DRIVEPOINT

Drivepoint is a leading software company offering the only strategic finance platform purpose-built for scaling consumer brands. Based in Boston and founded in 2021, Drivepoint delivers modern financial modeling, forecasting, and reporting technology for growing brands like Oats Overnight, Geologie, Immi, Branch, and Bright Cellars. To learn more, visit drivepoint.io.

SOURCE Drivepoint

Also from this source

Following 250% Growth, Drivepoint Announces New Name, Expanded Omnichannel Capabilities of Strategic Finance Platform for Consumer Brands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.