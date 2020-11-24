Driver Alert Systems Markets, 2027 by Alert, Component, Type, Propulsion, Vehicle, Supplier, Geography, Competitive Landscape
Nov 24, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driver Alert Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Driver Alert Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period
Growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident and adoption of the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advent of semi-autonomous vehicles would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. Both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert for which driver alert systems are required.
Based on alert, the steering and seat vibration segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an emerging technology among vehicles, and the penetration of this alert system is expected to increase in super luxury vehicles, as it is an expensive technology as compared to sound alert and other available systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high production of vehicles, and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles in developing countries across the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Alert
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sound Alert/ Audible Alarm
5.3 Steering & Seat Vibration
6 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cameras
6.3 Sensors
7 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drowsiness
7.3 Drunk Driving
7.4 Fatigue
8 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Propulsion
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diesel
8.3 Electric
8.4 Gasoline
8.5 Hybrid
9 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Vehicles
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
9.3.1 Buses & Coaches
9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
10 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Supplier
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Continental AG
13.2 Daimler AG
13.3 Delphi
13.4 Denso Corporation
13.5 Faurecia
13.6 Ford Motor Company
13.7 Infineon Technologies AG
13.8 Johnson Controls Inc
13.9 Magna International Inc
13.10 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
13.11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
13.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
13.13 Tata Elxsi
13.14 Valeo SA
13.15 Visteon Corporation
13.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37brt6
